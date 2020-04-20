With team facilities closed and coaches, general managers and scouts not allowed to travel because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, players with character questions or health concerns could drop further than normal. Teams will not have been able to do the same level of due diligence.

Here is my ranking of the top 50 players in this year’s draft:

1. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: Many NFL talent evaluators believe Young is a better player than his former Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa, last season’s defensive rookie of the year. Young is a generational talent.

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: Given that Burrow hasn’t shown any reluctance to go to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Heisman Trophy winner will almost certainly be the first pick.

3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: The ranking among the next three players is close. Okudah is an athletic cornerback with length who excels in press coverage.

4. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: At 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds, Brown is a dominant player at the line of scrimmage who will draw double teams. He can destroy a pocket for the quarterback.

5. Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson: He has been described as the type of “positionless” player who is so important in defending modern offenses. He can play linebacker, cornerback or safety, and he will be selected early.

6. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: He is a gifted thrower and has cleared up some of the concerns about his hip. Most NFL people believe he will go to the Miami Dolphins with the fifth pick, but there is no guarantee.

7. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: He may not be as talented as Tagovailoa, but he might be a safer pick, which is why the Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers could prefer him. He has good size and athleticism.

8. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: The 6-7, 364-pounder played left tackle for the Cardinals and has remarkable athleticism for his size.

9. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: He may project as a better right tackle than left, given where he lined up for the Hawkeyes. He is a strong and athletic blocker at 6-5 and 320 pounds.

10. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: A perfect fit for a team looking for a right tackle who can add punch to the running game, Wills is also solid as a pass blocker.

11. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Of the top three wide receivers, Jeudy is the best route runner. He is also a decent blocker. He reminds me of Antonio Brown or Marvin Harrison.

12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: The debate over which of the top three wideouts is best will be intense. Lamb is a big-play threat who averaged 21.4 yards per catch last season.

13. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Of the top four offensive tackles, Thomas projects as the best pure left tackle prospect. He is an exceptional run blocker and has upside as a pass blocker.

14. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Looking for a deep threat who can stretch the field? Ruggs is the man for the job. He clocked a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the combine and averaged 18.7 yards per catch last year.

15. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida: After Okudah and Henderson, there is a slight drop-off at cornerback. That means Henderson will be in demand.

16. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina: Kinlaw wasn’t in the best shape during his college career, but he has the tools to be a Pro Bowl defensive tackle. His 4.9-second speed in the 40 is impressive for a 6-5, 324-pounder.

17. K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU: He started only one season after suffering an ACL injury in 2018, but he is the second-best edge rusher in the draft.

18. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Love is the hardest player to figure out in this draft. Some scouts think he could go in the top 10. Some think he is not a first-round pick. He is talented but was inconsistent in college.

19. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson: Terrell is a tall cornerback (6-1) who can match up well against receivers in man-to-man coverage and can also play in zone.

20. Austin Jackson, OT, USC: It may take him a little time to be effective as an NFL blocker, but he has the athletic ability to be a solid starter.

21. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: Even though he was a slot receiver last year, he has the body (6-1, 202 pounds) to play on the outside. He was productive during the Tigers’ run to the title.

22. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: Murray is an every-down linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range and decent coverage skills.

23. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: In the past two seasons, he registered 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He has the right dimensions for an edge rusher at 6-5 and 266 pounds.

24. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State: He is one of the fastest-rising players in the draft. He isn’t as talented as future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, but his style of blocking is similar.

25. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: He is the perfect fit for a team looking for a cornerback who can hold up well in press coverage.

26. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: He has played wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner. His 4.55 speed may scare some, but Richard Sherman is having a Hall of Fame career with 4.56 speed. Diggs is a playmaker.

27. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: Mims should go toward the bottom of the first round. He has the size (6-3, 207 pounds) and the speed (4.38-second 40) to help a three-receiver offense.

28. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: At 6-0 and 229 pounds, Queen might not be a linebacker who can break away from blockers, but his 4.50-second speed allows him to outrun blocks and make plays.

29. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: There’s debate over the draft’s top safety, but McKinney gets the nod because of his versatility. He can play slot cornerback and free safety.

30. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: He follows Nick Chubb and Sony Michel as Georgia running backs in the NFL. He has a great combination of running and pass-catching ability.

31. Josh Jones, OT, Houston: His performance in the Senior Bowl boosted his stock; he displayed good athleticism and fared well against some good defensive linemen.

32. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU: He has the ability to play low to the ground and cause problems for guards and centers trying to block him. He can be an effective inside pass rusher.

33. Grant Delpit, S, LSU: Not only is Delpit a playmaker at free safety, but he is a hard hitter. If needed, he can move into the box as a strong safety.

34. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU: He added to his reputation as a speedy deep threat by running 4.22- and 4.28-second 40-yard dashes at a workout in Houston after running a 4.47 at the combine.

35. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn: A four-year starter who can bull-rush and disrupt blockers at the line of scrimmage, he is a good fit as a 3-4 defensive end or a 4-3 defensive tackle.

36. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State: He is a tough, durable runner who started for three years and had a 2,000-yard season in 2019. At 5-9 and 209 pounds, he hits the hole hard and could be an every-down back.

37. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: At 6-4 and 216 pounds, he is great in the red zone. He had back-to-back seasons with at least 12 touchdown receptions.

38. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: He is the best tight end in a weak draft for the position. At 6-6 and 262 pounds, he blocks well, and his 4.70-second speed gives him the ability to make plays downfield.

39. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington: A big-armed prospect with size, Eason would benefit from sitting and learning behind a veteran for at least a year.

40. Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan: He has the body type that most teams look for in a center (6-3, 307) and is the top player at his position.

41. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M: He isn’t Warren Sapp, but his playing style reminds me of Sapp’s: He’s a three-technique defensive tackle who can shoot the gaps and put pressure on the quarterback.

42. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: The only thing that might prevent him from being the first running back taken is his tendency to fumble. He is a productive 5-10, 226-pounder with 4.39-second 40 speed.

43. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: His run-after-the-catch ability will be attractive to teams, but his injury history and 4.58-second 40 time are reasons for concern.

44. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: He has paid a price for his 5.04-second time at the combine. At 6-5 and 275 pounds, he has first-round talent, but he might have to add 10 pounds and become an interior defender.

45. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma: He was a winner in college at Alabama and Oklahoma. His 4.59-second speed and ability to move fit what NFL teams are looking for.

46. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU: An outside cornerback who has good footwork and an ability to stick with receivers, he has great instincts in driving to the football when the quarterback challenges him.

47. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin: He was a borderline first-rounder, but he tested positive for a diluted substance test at the combine, which could make teams hesitant to draft him.

48. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: He might have had a first-round grade were it not for labrum surgery that caused his stock to drop. He is an excellent tackler.

49. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: His speed and playmaking make him a borderline first-rounder, but he recently had surgery to repair a core muscle injury, which puts his status for the opening of training camp in question.

50. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia: He was shaky in two years as a starter and is a little raw, but a good offensive line coach should be able to develop him into a solid future starter, given his athleticism.