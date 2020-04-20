For example, history suggests the 199th pick will deliver roughly seven points of approximate value over the first four years of his career. Center Chase Roullier, the 199th pick in 2017, has played 2,310 snaps with Washington and has allowed only three sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Roullier has already produced 15 points of approximate value in his first three years with Washington, a huge surplus value for a sixth-round pick.

As impressive as Roullier has been, he just missed the cut to be one of the 10 most valuable draft picks by the Redskins since Snyder bought the team in 1999. Here’s a look at the list:

10. Matt Ioannidis

Fifth-round pick in 2016 (152nd overall)

18 AV in first four years (nine more than expected)

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne were higher-profile picks, but Ioannidis emerged as the unheralded force on Washington’s stout defensive line. The tackle was credited with career highs in sacks (8.5), quarterback hits (22) and QB hurries (29) last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 13th-best interior defensive lineman of 2019 out of 71 qualified players.

9. Fred Smoot

Second-round pick in 2001 (45th overall)

26 AV in first four years (nine more than expected)

A master trash-talker, Smoot had 16 interceptions and started 59 games in his first four seasons with Washington. The cornerback spent two years with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to the Redskins in 2007 and playing three more seasons in Washington.

8. Chris Cooley

Third-round pick in 2004 (81st overall)

23 AV in first four years (10 more than expected)

Captain Chaos’s off-the-field antics helped endear him to fans, but the former Utah State player wouldn’t have been nearly as popular if he hadn’t backed it up with his play. Cooley scored a team-high six touchdowns as a rookie and was among the better tight ends in the league during his prime, including a career-high 83 catches for 849 yards in 2008. Washington’s quarterbacks produced a 121.9 passer rating on targets to Cooley during his career.

7. Kedric Golston

Sixth-round pick in 2006 (196th overall)

18 AV in first four years (11 more than expected)

Golston wasn’t always a starter with Washington, but the defensive tackle out of Georgia developed into a leader in the locker room and was the longest-tenured Redskins player by the time he retired in 2016. Golston had a career-high 44 tackles as a rookie.

6. Jamison Crowder

Fourth-round pick in 2015 (105th overall)

22 AV in first four years (11 more than expected)

“He is a receiver first, punt returner second,” then-Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan said after Washington drafted the former Duke standout. “And he’s going to come in here, you put him in the slot, he’s going to be tough to cover. He’s a football player.”

In 2017, Crowder led all slot receivers in yards separating him and his defender (3.48). He also averaged 3.88 yards of separation when he lined up outside. Crowder missed seven games with an ankle injury in 2018 and signed with the Jets after the season. During his first year with New York, he led the team with 78 catches.

5. Bashaud Breeland

Fourth-round pick in 2014 (102nd overall)

23 AV in first four years (11 more than expected)

Breeland burst on the scene as a rookie when he shut down Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant during Washington’s upset win on “Monday Night Football.” The brash cornerback out of Clemson had a “Breeland Island” sticker on his car and would occasionally get into it with his critics on Twitter.

In 2017, Breeland allowed 0.8 yards per snap in coverage, the 12th-best mark among cornerbacks. Opposing quarterbacks produced a 75.6 passer rating on those throws, well below the league-average of 86.9 that year. Breeland left Washington after the 2017 season and won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

4. Morgan Moses

Third-round pick in 2014 (66th overall)

28 AV in first four years (13 more than expected)

Moses has started every game since Week 1 of his second season, a remarkable feat given the revolving door of offensive linemen who have played beside him. In 2015, the former Virginia standout was the sixth-best right tackle according to Pro Football Focus. In 2016, he was fifth. A propensity for committing penalties, including an NFL-leading 14 in 2018, is the main knock on Moses.

3. Jason Campbell

First-round pick in 2005 (25th overall)

35 AV in first four years (14 more than expected)

The Redskins selected Campbell out of Auburn one pick after the Green Bay Packers drafted fellow quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He never won more than eight games as a starter during his four years with Washington, and after getting injured late in the 2007 season, watched as Todd Collins led Washington to a playoff berth. In 2009, his final year with the Redskins before being traded to Oakland, Campbell threw for a career-high 3,618 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

2. Derrick Dockery

Third-round pick in 2003 (81st overall)

28 AV in first four years (15 more than expected)

The former Texas standout had two stints with the Redskins and was a dependable starter on the offensive line until Coach Mike Shanahan decided he wasn’t a good fit for his zone blocking scheme.

“The Redskins will always hold a special place in my heart,” Dockery said after his release in March 2011. “I had a chance to play for some unbelievable coaches in Joe Gibbs and [offensive line coach Joe Bugel]. The fans here have always been tremendous. Even when I went [to Buffalo] and would come back they showed me love. I’m going to retire here; this will be my home.”

1. Alfred Morris

Sixth-round pick in 2012 (173rd overall)

30 AV in first four years (22 more than expected)

“We really don’t know who’s going to play,” Shanahan told reporters during training camp in 2012 when asked who would be the team’s lead running back. “Maybe Alfred Morris is the guy who steps up, just as [Terrell] Davis did [as a rookie in Denver]. That’s why you have to have competition.”

Morris stepped up. The former Florida Atlantic star rushed for 1,613 yards and 13 touchdowns in his rookie year, including 200 yards and three scores in the Redskins’ NFC East-clinching win over the Cowboys in the regular season finale. His average of 4.8 yards per carry was the highest by a Washington running back since 2000.

Morris never approached the same level of success over his next three years with Washington and then signed with the Cowboys, but the fan favorite was a home run of a late-round pick and among the greatest selections of the Snyder era.