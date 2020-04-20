The NHL continues to say that it will explore all options for the resumption of the season — including playing at neutral locations and playing deep into the summer — and Oshie told reporters on a video conference call Monday that he is content to leave the decision-making up to the experts and will be ready to go whenever the time comes.

In fact, he expressed confidence that he could step in and be ready to play the postseason after only about a week of practice.

“Whatever format it is, I think playoff hockey is still going to look a lot like playoff hockey and it is going to be exciting and it is going to be fast,” Oshie said. “And at the end, if we are able to do it, whoever does win it, whether it is [a] crazy format or not, would have been the team that earned it.”

While he was clear in his strong desire to finish the rest of the season, Oshie was also sure to express the importance of health and safety to make a return possible. He said his priorities will always be his family and the safety of other young families over himself.

“A smarter man and maybe team of men and women will have to figure out how to get this thing going and make sure it is 100 percent safe and we can guarantee that we are not going to put anyone in harm’s way,” Oshie said. “If there is a way that they can do that, if we can ensure the safety of everyone that is working the rinks, the teams and the trainers of everybody, I want to play and want a chance to raise another Cup.”

Oshie also betrayed a personal preference toward one of the options that has been floated recently as a possible path toward a return. If hosting games at a secluded neutral site proves more feasible than playing in traditional arenas across the continent, the University of North Dakota alum knows where he would want that to be.

“Obviously, North Dakota is the No. 1 place I’d want to play in the world, so that would be amazing,” Oshie said, referencing multiple recent reports that have mentioned the state as a site the league could be considering.

In the meantime, Oshie has been sending out videos, mostly through friends of friends, he said, thanking doctors and nurses who are helping fight the virus. He said he is also working on ways to raise money for people in hospitals.

“It’s kind of weird times, and I think we’re very fortunate that during this time we’re able to stay connected through these different ways," Oshie said. "It hurts me, it’s really hard, not to be practicing at MedStar [Capitals Iceplex] there in front of the fans and playing in front of fans and not be out in the community, but everyone wants to be safe. I definitely miss doing it and just seeing everybody.”

His focus has also been on his young family, which added its newest addition, Campbell, last month. Campbell is Oshie and wife Lauren’s first boy, joining older sisters Lyla and Leni.

The Oshie family has been posting to social media constantly since the season went on pause, sharing videos on Instagram nearly every day. Just in the past few weeks, Oshie helped Lyla ride a bike for the first time and was the victim of a makeover from Lyla and Leni while he was sleeping. There have also been many clips of Campbell napping.

“The girls are very excited that I’m not at hockey,” Oshie said. “We have fun when we’re at home, and I’m a pretty positive guy. I’ve really, I think, taken advantage of this time of being home.”

Oshie has also been able to watch some of the 2018 Stanley Cup finals replays that have been airing on TV. He said he watched most of Game 4 and the third period of Game 5. Before now, all he had seen were highlights on social media and on the video board at Capital One Arena.

So there have been some silver linings and some outlets for Oshie during the NHL’s pause, but they can’t fully replace what he misses most about the sport: the competition.

“I’m a competitive guy, whether we’re throwing tape balls into the garbage can in the locker room or we’re on the ice playing in a playoff game,” Oshie said. “I like to make competitions out of things and have games and try to beat people. You got to let the kids win every once in a while. Can’t do that all the time here. But I think that’s what I miss the most. It’s going out there and lining up against another guy and trying to beat him for that shift.”

