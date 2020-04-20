“To be honest with you, I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year,” Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious disease at Kobe University, said Monday, per the Associated Press. “Holding the Olympics needs two conditions; one, controlling covid-19 in Japan, and controlling covid-19 everywhere.”

“I am very pessimistic about holding the Olympic Games next summer unless you hold the Olympic Games in a totally different structure such as no audience, or a very limited participation,” Iwata continued.

AD

AD

Devi Sridhar, professor of Global Health at the University of Edinburgh, told the AP last week that next year’s Olympics — and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, which are scheduled to begin about six months later — depend on the development of a covid-19 vaccine.

“I think it all depends on whether we have a vaccine,” Sridhar said. “And so I think if you talk to some of the scientists, they’re saying we’ll have a vaccine by the fall and we can manufacture it quickly and we can get it out to people. If we do, then I’d say, actually, we have a great chance of going ahead with the Olympics.”

But as said repeatedly by Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, the process of developing a covid-19 vaccine could take a year to 18 months.

AD

“If it looks in the next few months that a vaccine is proving difficult, that actually it has massive side effects or it’s not effective or we’re not actually building immunity in individuals, then I think [the Olympics will] have to be delayed,” Sridhar said.

AD