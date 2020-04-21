“Actually, I’m not fighting May 9,” Nunes, who had given only an oral agreement to fight, told Brian Campbell of CBS Sports. “I’m going to fight, [but] I don’t know [when] yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting [May 9].”

While maintaining proper social distance, Nunes has been training at a gym in Florida that’s only open to a select few fighters.

AD

AD

“The gym opened just for people that has fights coming up,” said Nunes (19-4), who is considered one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history and also holds the UFC bantamweight title. “It’s not many people, just me and a couple guys that are going to be on the same card as me. We all have separate training with just me and my coach, one on one.

“I keep in shape like that. I go to the gym only one time in the morning and do everything. I do a couple of things by myself and some things that I need a coach. Then I come home and I really do everything I need to keep in shape. I have a treadmill and some weights.”

Nunes’s agent, Dan Lambert, told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi and Ariel Helwani that Nunes also had a “small injury” that wasn’t fully healed when she began training.

AD

Four UFC events have been canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, including UFC 249, which company president Dana White planned to hold on tribal lands in California before being told to “stand down” by broadcast partner ESPN. White, has been adamant that UFC will be the first sport to return from the coronavirus pandemic, told ESPN last week that he already had started building the card for the May 9 event, though he has yet to reveal where it will take place. On Friday, MMA Junkie reports, White held a conference call with UFC fighters in which he said the company’s goal is to have fights every Saturday starting May 9 but that fighters don’t have to take part if they’re uncomfortable because of the pandemic.

AD