For years, actually, one of the Chargers’ few redeeming qualities has been their uniforms, varying combinations and shades of blue and gold that just seem to work perfectly. And on Tuesday, the team unveiled an updated set of threads that did nothing to change that fact.
the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020
The Chargers will wear the powder-blue jerseys at home with pants of either white or gold. On the road, they’ll wear white tops. Los Angeles also will sport a royal-blue Color Rush ensemble (second from right in the above photo) and a navy-blue Color Rush look (at right in the above photo) on occasion.
The updated look brings back the 1960s-style helmet numbers, updates the team’s uniform fonts and enlarges the jersey lightning bolts. It’s all about paying tribute to their roots as a team that began in the AFL as the Los Angeles Chargers.
“Quintessentially Southern California, the Chargers are relaunching what is very much an aspirational brand,” the team wrote on its website. “Drawing inspiration from California in the 1960′s, we set up shop with Nike and the NFL to modify a classic. Staying true to Powder Blue and Sunshine Gold, we brought both colors to the forefront of the uniforms as a reflection of our diverse, outdoor culture. Whether it’s a Sunday cruising down the Venice Boardwalk or taking in the sights and sounds at the Olvera Street Marketplace, there’s an unmistakable energy that’s unique to Los Angeles.”
told ya. 😏 pic.twitter.com/2HD94YFatP— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020
