The about-face is the result of the economic damage wrought by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which, among other things, has led to a shutdown of sports in the United States, with minor league baseball teams among the most vulnerable and affected. Baseball America first reported on Minor League Baseball’s intentions Tuesday.

In a statement, Minor League Baseball said no agreements had been reached on contraction or any other issues. However, the organization does not dispute the notion that the coronavirus has altered its stance toward the potential elimination of an undefined number of affiliates.

In November, when negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball began over a new Professional Baseball Agreement, the leaked proposal from MLB — calling for the elimination of 42 affiliates, and replacing them in some cases with nonaffiliated “Dream League” teams that essentially would operate as independent teams — sparked an outcry from many both within and outside the industry.

Minor League Baseball turned to Congress in an effort to sway public opinion to its side — as recently as March, a bipartisan Save Minor League Baseball Task Force pushed through a House bill affirming the “important role that Minor League Baseball teams play in the economic and cultural development” of the U.S. — and senators and Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) expressed vehement opposition to the contraction plan.

“This is an existential threat to our future,” Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner said in December. “It’s a sad day when what I think are ulterior, nefarious, greedy motives are going to rob [baseball] from so many people in this country.”

However, the coronavirus pandemic — which halted baseball’s spring training on March 12 and delayed indefinitely the opening days of both the major and minor leagues — is expected to have a particularly devastating effect on the minors.

While MLB plots a way forward potentially involving games at neutral sites and without fans — counting on lucrative television deals to carry the sport until fans can safely return — minor league teams, which lack the large TV deals, don’t have the same options, and almost certainly would not be able to operate without fans. Already, some teams have begun slashing expenses through layoffs and furloughs.

In the meantime, while MLB negotiated a deal with the MLB Players Association to pay players prorated portions of their 2020 salaries based on how many games are played, the league has targeted cost savings elsewhere, gaining the power to cut the 2020 draft from 40 rounds to as few as five and capping signing bonuses for undrafted players at $20,000.

