“I always tell people, ‘Now I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,’” Castor began. “But you know our parks are closed down and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady.”

Visibly taken aback, Kriseman responded, “Oh, my goodness.” She replied, “Well, there you go. He has been sighted.”

The former New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, relocated with their children last month after he signed with the Bucs as a free agent and they moved into the waterfront mansion owned by former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter. Floridians have been ordered to stay at home, with outdoor recreational activity allowed with proper physical distancing. Although Jacksonville recently opened its beaches, those in the Tampa area still are closed.

Brady, who is known for his outdoor workouts during the offseason, has not commented on the matter, and a spokesperson for the city told The Post that it was all very “lighthearted.” On its Twitter feed, the city offered a mild apology.

“Sorry @TomBrady!” officials wrote. “Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Brady hasn’t been oblivious to the virus and the necessity for proper distancing. Last month, he recorded a message urging people to stay at home. News of Brady’s problem amused a Congressman from Philadelphia.