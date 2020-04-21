“With so much uncertainty around when it will be safe to restart the professional tennis tours, the international governing bodies of world tennis can confirm they are in discussions to create a Player Relief Programme to provide much-needed assistance to the players who are particularly affected during this time of the coronavirus crisis,” a joint statement issued Tuesday by the ITF, ATP, WTA and four Grand Slams read.

The men’s and women’s respective pro tours, the ATP and WTA, will administer the aid, and all seven of the governing entities will make “a significant contribution,” the statement added.

Both pro tours halted play March 6, and no tournaments can get underway until July 13, at the earliest.

That amounts to a four-month stretch without earnings for most players ranked outside the top 100 or 150, who often struggle to cover their travel and coaching expenses even in good times. While top-ranked players have sponsorships to fall back on, lower-ranked players augment their tour winnings by coaching on the side. With tennis clubs and public courts shuttered, that’s not an option.

“The health and safety of everyone involved in tennis is the absolute priority for all the governing bodies, and the tennis community has been unwavering in playing its part in limiting the spread of the infection,” the joint statement read. “This is particularly true of our players, with so many engaging their fans through messages of hope while reiterating the importance of staying safe at home, as well as demonstrating creative ways to stay fit and practice our sport to be ready for when the time comes that play can begin again.”

The global spread of the coronavirus forced French Open officials to move their tournament, traditionally the second Grand Slam on the calendar, from its traditional late-May start to Sept. 20.

Wimbledon canceled its 2020 edition altogether, given the uncertainty over the virus and the narrow window for grass-court play.

At present, U.S. Open officials are proceeding with plans to hold the tournament Aug. 31-Sept. 13, as scheduled. But it is far from clear when and under what circumstances large-scale sporting events can return, particularly in New York, which is the epicenter of the virus in the United States.

The issue of providing financial assistance to lower-ranked players was brought to the fore by 375th-ranked Sofia Shapatava of the former Soviet republic of Georgia, who in March started a Change.org petition calling on the sport’s governing bodies to help.

Last week, top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who is also president of the ATP Players’ Council, circulated a letter proposing that the top-ranked men contribute to an assistance fund for lower ranked players without an income source. The idea, which he estimated could raise as much as $4.5 million, has the support of fellow champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. All three have made sizable personal contributions to support efforts to fight the virus in their respective countries of Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.

