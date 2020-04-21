The men’s and women’s pro tours, the ATP and WTA, will administer the aid, and all seven of the governing entities will make “a significant contribution,” read a joint statement issued by the ITF, ATP, WTA and four Grand Slams on Tuesday, announcing the fund.

AD

AD

Said Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, in an email exchange: “The governing bodies have been working together for a number of weeks on how we can help the players. It’s a priority to get this happening and to provide assistance to the players who need it the most. There are many players who are seriously struggling and we want to ensure tennis remains a viable career for them, and that they have the ability to come back on the tour when sport resumes.”

Both pro tours halted play March 6, and no tournaments can get underway until July 13 at the earliest.

That amounts to a four-month stretch without earnings for most players ranked outside the top 100 or 150, who often struggle to cover their travel and coaching expenses even in good times. While top-ranked players have sponsorships to fall back on, lower-ranked players augment their tour winnings by coaching on the side. With tennis clubs and public courts shuttered, that’s not an option.

The global spread of the coronavirus forced French Open officials to move the tournament, traditionally the second Grand Slam on the calendar, from its traditional start in late May to Sept. 20. Wimbledon canceled its 2020 edition altogether, given the uncertainty over the virus and the narrow window for grass-court play.

AD

AD

At present, U.S. Open officials are proceeding with plans to hold the tournament as scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. But it is far from clear when and under what circumstances large-scale sporting events can return — particularly in New York, which is the epicenter of the virus in the United States.

The issue of providing financial assistance to lower-ranked players was brought to the fore by 375th-ranked Sofia Shapatava of the former Soviet republic of Georgia, who in March started a petition calling on the sport’s governing bodies to help.

Last week, top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who is also president of the ATP’s Player Council, circulated a letter proposing that the top-ranked men contribute to an assistance fund for lower-ranked players without an income source. The idea, which he estimated could raise as much as $4.5 million, has the support of fellow champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. All three have made sizable personal contributions to support efforts to fight the virus in their home countries of Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.

AD

AD

But the sport’s four Grand Slams — the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open — generate the lion’s share of revenue in tennis, so their participation in any broad-based relief fund is key.

Said Tiley, whois also director of the Australian Open: “It’s been great to see the tennis world coming together when it matters the most. The player relief program is just a part of this, and the most important thing now is that we continue our close collaboration to work out how we can resume the sport safely and achieve the best possible outcome for the players, the fans, and everyone involved.