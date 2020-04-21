“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season,” said Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski’s agent, before the deal became official. “He will honor his current contract at this time.”

The Buccaneers announced the deal Tuesday night, indicating Gronkowski had passed his physical, and confirmed that they will send a fourth-round draft pick to New England for Gronkowski and a seventh-round choice.

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a written statement. “Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success. Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker but what really makes him special is the fact that he’s a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic.”

Gronkowski, who turns 31 next month, returns to the NFL to rejoin Brady, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback who left the Patriots in free agency and signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers worth a guaranteed $50 million, plus another $9 million in incentives. Gronkowski had one season remaining on his contract with the Patriots and was to make $10 million, including a $9 million base salary and $1 million in roster and workout bonuses.

Gronkowski was beset by injuries before he retired ahead of last season, having not played a full 16-game season since 2011, but he never fully ruled out a return to the NFL and now has had a year to rest and heal. He appeared fit and slimmer during much of his time away. He was one of the league’s most effective tight ends when healthy, a skilled receiver who created matchup nightmares for the defense, as well as a ruthless blocker.

He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection in nine seasons with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls, giving him Hall of Fame-worthy credentials. He has 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in his NFL career. The Patriots nearly traded Gronkowski to the Detroit Lions before the NFL draft two years ago, but he balked at the move, threatening to retire, and the deal wasn’t completed.

With this trade, the Patriots get something in return for Gronkowski, but their offseason reset continues. The exodus also has included tight end Benjamin Watson, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, center Ted Karras, safety Duron Harmon, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts. Coach Bill Belichick, at this point, has Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as his quarterback options and Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo on the roster at tight end.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that [Patriots owner Robert] Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010,” Gronkowski wrote on social media when he announced his retirement in March 2019. “My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have [met], the relationships I have built, the championships I have been a part of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been [given]. … Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be.”

Gronkowski did TV work and participated in pro wrestling during his time away from football. Now he will attempt to assist Brady in transforming the Buccaneers into winners, although both will have to deal with a challenging adjustment period in which offseason programs have been postponed indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gronkowski joins tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate on the Buccaneers’ roster. There is plenty of playmaking talent on Tampa Bay’s offense, which also includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and running back Ronald Jones II. The Buccaneers last made the playoffs in the 2007 season. They last had a postseason victory when they won the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2002 season.

“Obviously where I’ve been, I’ve learned a great deal,” Brady said during the conference call with reporters last month in which the Buccaneers formally introduced him. “As I move forward, I said the other day, no one cares what you’ve done in the past. They don’t care what you did last year or five years ago or 10 years ago. I think hopefully the knowledge I’ve had in my experience playing quarterback will allow me to transition quickly. There’s a lot of things I’ve got to get up to speed on, obviously learning different terminology. That’s a unique challenge that I haven’t faced. But it’s one that I’m looking forward to, also.”

