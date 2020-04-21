That means Rivera and Co. must find the right players in the middle rounds. So, here are 10 prospects Redskins fans should know for that crucial part of the draft, which starts at 8 p.m. Thursday:

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

He is versatile and uses his big frame — 6-foot-3, 212 pounds — to box out cornerbacks, according to scouting reports. He could play outside or in the slot to offer a change of pace to speedster Terry McLaurin. Daniel Jeremiah, an NFL Network draft expert, compared Edwards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin, saying he is “very physical.”

“[Edwards] can play inside, can play outside,” Jeremiah said. “You watch the [Alabama] game, and what he does on a reverse in that game to a corner should be illegal.”

WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Sizable and strong, he stands out in a crowded wide receiver class at 6-4 and 223 pounds. He is considered a “possession” receiver, but he also sets himself apart mentally — reportedly, his Wonderlic test score of 29 ranked best among draft-eligible receivers — and with his pedigree. His father, running back Michael Sr., played in the NFL for more than a decade.

WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State

The Redskins’ previous regime showed an affinity for blue-blood college programs, and there is no reason for the new one to end that approach when it comes to Ohio State. Hill has a similar frame to fellow former Buckeye and breakout rookie McLaurin — 6-foot, roughly 200 pounds — but profiles as more of a polished, possession receiver who could play primarily out of the slot. Hill faces questions about his physicality, but he could contribute in the return game.

WR/TE Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Multiple experts have linked the dynamic receiving threat to the Redskins — not only because Rivera prizes flexibility but also because he fits the team’s need for playmakers. Claypool offers a bigger, physical option to the Redskins’ offense while not sacrificing much speed. (At the NFL combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.) He has drawn comparisons to New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, though analysts cited his drops and route-running inexperience as question marks.

TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

It seems unlikely that Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, regarded as the top tight end in a thin draft class, will fall out of the second round, so the Redskins could shift their attention to Trautman. The 6-5, 255-pound former quarterback is a physical blocker and solid receiver, according to scouting reports. He is not as dynamic of a pass catcher as Washington’s Hunter Bryant and was slower than expected at the combine (4.8 seconds in the 40), but he could develop into the No. 1 tight end the Redskins need.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

If the Redskins don’t draft a tight end from the first tier — Kmet, Trautman or Bryant — they could turn to the second, which includes Okwuegbunam. He is raw and has questionable toughness, analysts have said, but his speed, athleticism and contested-catch ability are enticing.

T Saahdiq Charles, LSU

The Redskins need a contingency plan as the Trent Williams situation drags on. If they target a tackle in the third round, they might like Connecticut’s Matt Peart. But if they address other roster needs first, Charles becomes a candidate around the fourth or fifth round. The left tackle has some question marks — he missed nine games over the past two years for suspension and injury — but having started at left tackle, right tackle and right guard in Baton Rouge, he provides the flexibility Rivera prizes.

CB Bryce Hall, Virginia

The smart, talented cornerback was considered a probable first- or second-round pick in 2019, but then he returned to Virginia and injured his left ankle. He missed most of his senior year, couldn’t participate in the Senior Bowl or scouting combine and is now forecast to go in the third or fourth round. The Redskins’ previous regime showed a willingness to gamble on players who drop because of injury concerns, such as Sweat last year.

CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

Ojemudia differentiates himself from other cornerbacks projected for the middle rounds — including Michigan State’s Josiah Scott, Notre Dame’s Troy Pride Jr. and UCLA’s Darnay Holmes — with his size. He is physical at 6-1 and 200 pounds, but analysts note he is a developmental project on the finer points.

LB Clay Johnston, Baylor

He figures to be available in the last few rounds. He has average size at 6-1 and 227 pounds but offers good coverage ability, according to scouting reports. The Big 12 familiarized him with high-scoring passing attacks, and his coverage ability could make him appealing to Washington.

“He’s got range, does a nice job playing over the top of blocks,” Jeremiah said, “and he’s a good blitzer.”

