#GTG🐯〽️💙 pic.twitter.com/E9Ms8CMjzo— landers nolley (@NolleyLanders) April 20, 2020
Nolley was named to the ACC all-academic team as well as ACC rookie of the week five times, calling himself “one of the most impactful freshmen in the country” after making seven three-pointers against Lehigh.
Graduate reserve forward Cordell Pemsl (6-9, 248 pounds), meantime, posted to his Instagram page he is using his final season of eligibility to play at Virginia Tech, transferring from Iowa, where he averaged 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in three seasons with the Hawkeyes.
The arrival of Pemsl adds another interior presence for the Hokies, who also anticipate contributions from 6-9, 240-pound forward Keve Aluma. The redshirt junior sat out last season after transferring to Virginia Tech from Wofford, where Young had coached before taking over the Hokies.
The moves come on the heels of Young announcing the program’s third official commitment for next season in David N’Guessan, a 6-8 forward from Baltimore.
It's official!@DavidNGuessan1 will be coming to Blacksburg 🤙— Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) April 17, 2020
📝 » https://t.co/Jb3JseRlqL#StoneByStone | #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/GhFmaQPkNK
N’Guessan has signed a national letter-of-intent and is set to join guards Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox as part of the Hokies’ 2020-21 freshman class.
“We are thrilled to add a player of David’s size to our program,” Young said in statement. “David comes from a basketball family and has a tremendous sill-set that fits how we want to play. He brings a great energy to the game and is a versatile playmaker both for himself and others.”