“The whole night was questions about, ‘What can I do, or what do I need to do as captain to help get our team over the hump, what can I do to contribute to winning a Stanley Cup for the Washington Capitals and the city of Washington?’” Gretzky said during an interview with Ovechkin and NBC Sports Network host Kathryn Tappen that aired Monday. “And I remember leaving there thinking, ‘Wow, this is so unique.’ We could’ve talked about anything. Goals, assists, games, memories, and really Alex, the only thing he had on his mind was, ‘I have to bring a Stanley Cup to the city of Washington.’ … I knew then and there leaving the restaurant that one day, he was going to lift the Stanley Cup.”

Gretzky won four Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers during his legendary career. At the time of their dinner in Malibu, Ovechkin and the Capitals were still looking for their first championship.

AD

AD

“I think that advice that he give me helped,” said Ovechkin, who would help deliver a title to D.C. two years later. “ … He wins everything and he knows how to win. Back then, I win only individual awards, but I never won Stanley Cup. My dream was win Stanley Cup and I asked him what I can do better and what I have to do better to bring a Stanley Cup home.”

Gretzky said he and Ovechkin were standing in the parking lot after dinner when the Capitals’ captain asked him for a game-used stick for his personal collection. Gretzky promised Ovechkin he would send him one after he won his first Stanley Cup.

“He never bothered me one time until he won the Cup and I heard from him once a month, ‘Where’s my stick?’ ” Gretzky said with a laugh.

AD

“Obviously, everybody knows I am a huge stick collector and have almost a 100 sticks,” Ovechkin said. “ … We won the Cup and I told [Caps Vice President of Communications] Sergey [Kocharov], ‘Sergey, I need Wayne’s stick because he promised to me.’ Finally, I get the stick and I was happy like a little kid to have a Christmas gift. It’s in my collection.”

AD

Gretzky, who passed Gordie Howe for the NHL’s all-time goal record with his 802nd on March 23, 1994, sent Ovechkin the stick with which he scored his 807th goal. He autographed it and inscribed it, “To Alex, love watching you play.”

“Peter Miller, our trainer [with the Los Angeles Kings] at the time, used to number every one of my sticks, jerseys and gloves,” said Gretzky, who finished his career with 894 goals. “I was looking for the 808-number stick and I couldn’t find it. I think it’s in the Hockey Hall of Fame. I found 807, it was numbered, it was my 807th goal and I sent it to him and I remember thinking ‘Wow, I don’t give away these things, but I’m so happy I got to send one to him and I was very proud of the fact that he’d want it.’”

AD

Toward the end of the interview, which was arranged as part of the NHL’s “Hockey at Home” series, Tappen gave Gretzky and Ovechkin the chance to ask each other a question. Ovechkin asked the Great One for advice on what he would be doing to stay prepared with the NHL season suspended indefinitely during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

AD

“For me, I always tried to do the closest thing to playing hockey,” Gretzky said. “I probably would have found a pair of Rollerblades, or inline skates, and I would’ve been skating around flat property around the neighborhood as much as I can. Because your hands and your shot and stickhandling, that’s never going to go away, but one of the things you lose quickly, if you’re not skating every day, is that skating stride. So if I was a player of today’s generation and we were locked out, I would try to find places to rollerblade as much as possible.”

Ovechkin is eighth on the all-time goals list with 706, and despite the uncertainty about this season, Gretzky maintains that his mark is within reach.

AD

“I hope I’m the first guy that’s able to shake his hand when he does break my record,” Gretzky said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt in my mind that he has a great chance to do that. He plays on a good team, he plays with good players and, most importantly, Alex plays hard every single night.”

AD

If Ovechkin does break his record, Gretzky has one request: “I hope that I get one of his sticks,” he said, “because I gave him one of my sticks. Maybe we could do a nice trade.”

Ovechkin and Gretzky will square off Wednesday in EA Sports’ NHL 20 video game. Their best-of-three series will be streamed on the Capitals’ Twitch channel, with all proceeds benefiting Monumental Sports and Entertainment’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund and the Edmonton Food Bank.

AD

Read more on the Capitals: