During the 1970s, Redskins Coach George Allen preferred dealing the team’s draft picks for veterans, and once traded the same pick twice ahead of the draft. After selecting Darrell Green in 1983, Redskins General Manager Bobby Beathard, the architect of Washington’s three Super Bowl-winning teams, traded out of the first round in seven consecutive years.
A full decade passed before the Redskins made their first first-round pick after the merger, when they selected Syracuse wide receiver Art Monk 18th overall in 1980. Washington’s 29 first-round draft picks since 1970 are the fewest, by far, of any franchise that has been around since that time.
The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who entered the league as expansion teams in 1995, have made 25 and 27 first-round picks, respectively. Excluding the NFL’s two most recent expansion franchises, Baltimore and Houston, no other current team has made fewer than 40 first-round picks since 1970, according to Pro Football Reference. The Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots have made the most first-round picks during that time, with 61 and 57, respectively.
Here’s a look at all 29 of the Redskins’ first-round picks since the merger:
1980: Art Monk, WR, Syracuse (18th overall)
No. 1 Pick: Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma (Detroit Lions)
1981: Mark May, OT, Pittsburgh (20th)
No. 1 Pick: George Rogers, RB, South Carolina (New Orleans Saints)
1983: Darrell Green, CB, Texas A&I (28th)
No. 1 Pick: John Elway, QB, Stanford (Baltimore Colts)
1991: Bobby Wilson, DT, Michigan State (17th)
No. 1 Pick: Russell Maryland, DT, Miami (Dallas Cowboys)
1992: Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan (4th)
No. 1 Pick: Steve Emtman, DE, Washington (Indianapolis Colts)
1993: Tom Carter, CB, Notre Dame (19th)
No. 1 Pick: Drew Bledsoe, QB, Washington State (New England Patriots)
1994: Heath Shuler, QB, Tennessee (3rd)
No. 1 Pick: Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State (Cincinnati Bengals)
1995: Michael Westbrook, WR, Colorado (4th)
No. 1 Pick: Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Penn State (Cincinnati Bengals)
1996: Andre Johnson, OT, Penn State (30th)
No. 1 Pick: Keyshawn Johnson, WR, USC (New York Jets)
1997: Kenard Lang, DE, Miami (17th)
No. 1 Pick: Orlando Pace, OT, Ohio State (St. Louis Rams)
1999: Champ Bailey, CB, Georgia (7th)
No. 1 Pick: Tim Couch, QB, Kentucky (Cleveland Browns)
2000: LaVar Arrington, LB, Penn State (2nd); Chris Samuels, OT, Alabama (3rd)
No. 1 Pick: Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State (Cleveland Browns)
2001: Rod Gardner, WR, Clemson (15th)
No. 1 Pick: Michael Vick, QB, Virginia Tech (Atlanta Falcons)
2002: Patrick Ramsey, QB, Tulane (32nd)
No. 1 Pick: David Carr, QB, Fresno State (Houston Texans)
2004: Sean Taylor, S, Miami (5th)
No. 1 Pick: Eli Manning, QB, Ole Miss (San Diego Chargers)
2005: Carlos Rogers, CB, Auburn (9th); Jason Campbell, QB, Auburn (25th)
No. 1 Pick: Alex Smith, QB, Utah (San Francisco 49ers)
2007: LaRon Landry, S, LSU (6th)
No. 1 Pick: JaMarcus Russell, QB, LSU (Oakland Raiders)
2009: Brian Orakpo, LB, Texas (13th)
No. 1 Pick: Matthew Stafford, QB, Georgia (Detroit Lions)
2010: Trent Williams, OT, Oklahoma (4th)
No. 1 Pick: Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma (St. Louis Rams)
2011: Ryan Kerrigan, DE, Purdue (16th)
No. 1 Pick: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn (Carolina Panthers)
2012: Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor (2nd)
No. 1 Pick: Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford (Indianapolis Colts)
2015: Brandon Scherff, OT, Iowa (5th)
No. 1 Pick: Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
2016: Josh Doctson, WR, TCU (22nd)
No. 1 Pick: Jared Goff, QB, Cal (Los Angeles Rams)
2017: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama (17th)
No. 1 Pick: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M (Cleveland Browns)
2018: Daron Payne, DT, Alabama (13th)
No. 1 Pick: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma (Cleveland Browns)
2019: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State (15th); Montez Sweat, DE, Miss. St. (26th)
No. 1 Pick: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma (Arizona Cardinals)
