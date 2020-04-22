In their March 28 announcement, the Knicks said that Dolan, who also serves as the CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company, had moved into self-isolation and was “experiencing little to no symptoms.” The team added that he “continues to oversee business operations.”

New York has been the state hardest hit by the pandemic, with at least 263,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and 19,000 deaths reported thus far.

The Knicks last played on March 11, a day before the NBA suspended its season when the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The league and its players union agreed last week to have 25 percent of each player’s remaining 2019-20 paychecks withheld during the league’s shutdown.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Friday that there was “too much unknown to set a timeline” for a return to play.

“There is no appetite [among owners] to compromise the well-being of our players,” Silver said. “In terms of priorities, you begin with safety. We’re not at a point yet where we have a clear protocol and a path forward where we feel like we can sit down with the players and say we can resume the season. Human life trumps anything else you could possibly be talking about.”

Dolan’s Knicks went into the hiatus with a 21-45 record, fourth-worst in the Eastern Conference, and were on their way to missing the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Having taken over operations of the team since 1999, five years after his father’s company acquired the Knicks and other Garden-related properties, Dolan has become an embattled figure among disgruntled New York sports fans.

According to the New York Post, Dolan contributed $1 million to a relief fund for MSG employees sidelined while events at the arena have been brought to a standstill. The newspaper also reported that the Garden told qualified employees on Monday that they would be paid through May 31, extending an arrangement that had been set to expire by May 3.