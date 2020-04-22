These ultrahigh diamond-of-hope picks come along just a couple of times a generation. So, naturally, fans have spent almost four months debating the choices: (1) take the vastly praised Young; (2) trade down for three of four picks in the first two rounds; or (3) draft Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or Justin Herbert of Oregon, and then trade current quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Trade down is the possibility that’s tempted me. The Dolphins and Chargers have the fifth and sixth overall picks, respectively, and might pay dearly to trade up to grab either Tua or Herbert. Teams have been known to fall in love with, and overpay for, quarterbacks. Who? The Redskins are still suffering from dealing four first-round picks to trade up to get Robert Griffin III in that No. 2 overall spot.

Trade down is rational, though complex. The NFL’s rule-of-thumb Draft Pick Value Chart, from which GMs seldom deviate much, says that Young is worth about 2,600 points. Miami has the 18th and 26th picks in the first round, as well as the 39th and 56th overall picks in the second round. On paper, all four picks are worth “just” 2,435 points — a four-for-one trade!

Washington could rebuild its thin-almost-everywhere roster. If the Redskins also could trade disgruntled tackle Trent Williams for a second- or third-round pick on draft night, Washington might have six picks in the first three rounds. Miami might be happy picking second and fifth.

One of my few rules is: Assume you’re just as dumb as those who came before you. Their mistakes will be yours, too. Don’t repeat the most obvious blunders. Investigate the facts of the past to spot patterns that have worked well, then copy them. This leads to three draft questions.

What happens when you use that No. 2 pick on an edge rusher who, to be considered that highly, inevitably will be a very large agile, mobile and hostile athletic outlier?

What happens when you take a quarterback with the second pick, which means at least one team didn’t think he was worth the No. 1 overall choice?

What happens if you could pull off a deal that was comparable to that Miami hypothetical where you give up the No. 2 overall pick but get back numbers 18, 26, 39 and 56 overall?

Hindsight is especially annoying because it is so accurate.

In the past 40 drafts, 10 teams have used the second pick to get an edge rusher similar to Young — a defensive end or outside linebacker who terrifies quarterbacks.

Six of them are mentioned in the first paragraph! Aside from Bosa, a Pro Bowl rookie who helped the 49ers to the Super Bowl, the other five giants made 38 Pro Bowls, averaged 115 sacks-per-man in their careers and will all end up in the Hall of Fame, or deserve consideration.

The “other” four are Washington’s LaVar Arrington (three Pro Bowls), Kevin Hardy (one) and Chris Long, an 11-year starter with 70 sacks. Long ago, one of the 10, Quentin Coryett, wasn’t much good. If the Redskins had taken Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher (No. 9 overall to the Bears) instead of Arrington, this list would look even more ridiculously marvelous.

What about the quarterbacks taken No. 2 overall? That’s easy. There have been seven of them since 1980, and basically, five of them weren’t worth anything close to such a price: Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Marriota, RGIII, Ryan Leaf and Rick Mirer. The jury is out on injury-prone Carson Wentz. Donovan McNabb was worth it.

The only spot on the field that looks almost foolproof, and where you have a better chance than at any other of getting Hall of Fame potential, is an elite edge rusher. History tips: Running backs at No. 2 are sane. Think Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk and Saquon Barkley. Offensive tackles, seven of them in that slot, have been disasters with Tony Boselli the best, by a margin.

Only an odd duck (me) would look at decades of drafts to see how you’d have done if you’d traded your No. 2 to get those 18-26-39-56 picks, just to get a general sense of what a four-for-one — with two firsts and two seconds — might net. You might hit on a perennial Pro Bowler like Clay Matthews or Maurkice Pouncey, or quarterback Joe Flacco. Overall, it’s a fair gamble.

That is, unless less the man who pops up naturally at No. 2 overall is a potentially great edge rusher. Then, you take Chase Young.

For the fans of a team that’s endured as much mismanagement as the Redskins, it’s pleasant to imagine the best-case scenario for a franchise with Young from DeMatha, Haskins from Bullis, as well as electric receiver Terry McLaurin, who played with both of them at Ohio State.

What could go wrong? Plenty, always.

But when a football town gets a pick this high just twice in 58 years, the sight of Chase Young is awfully reassuring. It’s fortunate that he’s so talented and homegrown, too. But it’s an even bigger boost that he plays the position where such a pick seldom fails.

In fact, more than half the time, from L.T. through Peppers to Miller and Bosa, an edge rusher taken in that spot has produced the kind of player that Washington fans, their throats parched for true stars, will end up enjoying for many years.

