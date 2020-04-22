“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” McGraw said in a statement. “I want to thank Monk Malloy and Father Jenkins for giving me the opportunity to coach the game I love at a university I love. I have learned much about leadership from the many athletic directors with whom I have served, and in particular, I want to thank Jack Swarbrick for his unwavering support. I am grateful to have worked with the best assistant coaches in the business, and I have been blessed to coach so many phenomenal women.”

McGraw was just the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame when she earned the nod in 2017, one year before she won her second national championship with Notre Dame. The first came in 2001. The Pennsylvania native racked up 936 career wins, seventh all-time among Division I women’s coaches, including 842 with the Fighting Irish. Her 67 NCAA tournament wins rank fourth all-time.

She is one of just five NCAA Division I coaches with at least 930 wins, nine trips to the Final Four and multiple national titles — a club that also includes Pat Summitt, Mike Krzyzewski, Tara VanDerveer and McGraw’s longtime foil Geno Auriemma.

In the past decade, Notre Dame went to the national title game six times, more than any other program in the country.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished and I can turn the page to the next chapter in my life with no regrets, knowing that I gave it my best every day,” McGraw said.

McGraw’s legacy at Notre Dame will not just be as the architect of a perennial title contender, but as a fierce champion of women and, in particular, women coaches in basketball.

She made waves at last year’s Final Four for doubling-down on an interview in which she said she had purposefully constructed all-female coaching staffs over the previous seven years with the Fighting Irish. McGraw said she planned to never hire a male coach again to help even out a landscape in which women, and especially women of color, are often overlooked.

Muffet McGraw: A voice for women.



A voice for women in sports. #WFinalFour | @ndwbb pic.twitter.com/sxsQE3Mt4i — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) April 4, 2019

“I’m getting tired of the novelty of the first female governor of this state, the first female African American mayor of this city,” McGraw said a year ago. “When is it going to become the norm instead of the exception? How are these young women looking up and seeing someone that looks like them, preparing them for the future? We don’t have enough female role models. We don’t have enough visible women leaders. We don’t have enough women in power.”

It was no surprise that Ivey, who was a member of the Fighting Irish’s national championship-winning squad in 2001, is McGraw’s successor. The 42-year-old helped Notre Dame reach nine Final Fours before leaving for her stint in the NBA — two as a player and seven as an assistant coach.

“I am so honored to be able to follow in the legacy that Coach McGraw built here at Notre Dame,” Ivey said. “My love and appreciation for Coach McGraw is beyond anything I can express. She’s more than a mentor, more than a friend, she’s one of the most influential people in my life. I am full of gratitude for Coach McGraw and what she has done for me. She was the first to give me an opportunity to play for Notre Dame and coach here as well. I will forever be grateful for her love and support.”

