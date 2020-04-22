“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” McGraw said in a statement. “I want to thank Monk Malloy and Father Jenkins for giving me the opportunity to coach the game I love at a university I love. I have learned much about leadership from the many athletic directors with whom I have served, and in particular, I want to thank Jack Swarbrick for his unwavering support. I am grateful to have worked with the best assistant coaches in the business, and I have been blessed to coach so many phenomenal women.”

McGraw was just the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame when she earned the nod in 2017, one year before she won her second national championship with Notre Dame. The first came in 2001. The Pennsylvania native racked up 936 career wins, seventh all time among Division I women’s coaches, including 842 with the Fighting Irish. Her 67 NCAA tournament wins rank fourth all time.

AD

AD

She is one of just five NCAA Division I coaches with at least 930 wins, nine trips to the Final Four and multiple national titles — a club that also includes Pat Summitt, Mike Krzyzewski, Tara VanDerveer and McGraw’s longtime foil Geno Auriemma.

In the past decade, Notre Dame went to the national title game six times, more than any other program in the country.

But with the college basketball season cut short because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and more free time on her hands in March and April than she has had in years, McGraw recently took the chance to pause, take stock of her career and see what life looked like without basketball.

“I thought it looked pretty good,” McGraw said in a news conference broadcast on social media. “I felt really good about the solitude.”

AD

While McGraw may have made her decision to retire in more recent days, Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said he had known the end was near for about a year. He watched a speech McGraw made at last year’s Final Four about the need for more women in leadership roles take off, with McGraw cementing her legacy as a fierce champion of women. She has purposefully employed an all-female coaching staff for the past eight years to even a landscape that often overlooks women and women of color in particular.

While McGraw said she wasn’t quite sure what her next chapter holds — though teaching opportunities at Notre Dame and speaking engagements seem to be in her future — she plans to focus more on activism.

AD

“I think last year at the Final Four, I was amazed that my speech just kept on going,” McGraw said. “I don’t really know where it started coming from, but it was something I feel I needed to get out, and I was really happy with the response across the country from women in every single profession. I’ve heard from so many men with daughters and so many people that it really was an important thing for people to hear. I’ve tried to build on that and try to talk about that in all the speaking engagements that I’ve had since then, just to talk about women’s empowerment, what we can do to help women lead.

AD

“We need so many more women leaders in our country. We need women to have positions of power, and what better way to start that than in sports? Now that I’m transitioning over, I hope I can continue that in every facet.”

As for McGraw’s successor, it is no surprise that Ivey will take over the program. The 42-year-old was a member of the Fighting Irish’s national championship-winning squad in 2001 and helped Notre Dame reach nine Final Fours — two as a player and seven as an assistant coach — before leaving for her stint in the NBA.

AD

“I am so honored to be able to follow in the legacy that Coach McGraw built here at Notre Dame,” Ivey said. “My love and appreciation for Coach McGraw is beyond anything I can express. She’s more than a mentor, more than a friend. She’s one of the most influential people in my life. I am full of gratitude for Coach McGraw and what she has done for me. She was the first to give me an opportunity to play for Notre Dame and coach here as well. I will forever be grateful for her love and support.”