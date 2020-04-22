“I have one of those elevator desks or periscope desks or whatever you want to call it,” he said. “If I get tired of sitting, I can stand. If I get tired of standing, I can sit.”

By the time the first round begins at 8 p.m., the Redskins’ self-imposed, start-of-draft trade deadline for the No. 2 pick will have passed. They are considered likely to keep the pick — unless they receive a very lucrative offer — and select Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young. Rivera will call the shots from his setup, which looks like that of many other NFL executives and coaches forced to stay home because of the league’s mandate to close all facilities during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The technology required for a virtual draft is worrisome to believers in Murphy’s Law. When the NFL rehearsed the first round Monday, there was a glitch with the first pick, though Rivera thought it wasn’t as bad as everyone said it was. The Redskins submitted their pick without a hitch — “Knock on wood,” he said — and will have a team information technology employee stationed near Rivera’s home in case something goes wrong. The NFL has implemented further fail-safes for the live draft, including cellphones, landlines and computers.

“We even listed my wife's cellphone as a backup, backup, backup,” Rivera said.

The coach insisted the draft will be a family affair. Courtney, his daughter, works for the Redskins’ social media department and recently filmed and edited a video tour of Rivera’s digs. Stephanie, his wife, will be in the war room crossing off players’ names as they are picked. Tahoe and Sierra, his dogs, will be there, too, to provide real-time analysis on movements inside and outside the house.

By Thursday afternoon, as the Redskins put their final touches on a months-long process, they will have conducted four mock drafts. Rivera found the process similar to in-person drafting, debating selections while off the clock, surging to double-check everything while on it. The main difference is the between-pick discussions, which now work less like a boardroom and more like a cable news show: Here’s the latest from a scout or coach or doctor.

During the second mock draft, a four-round dry run Tuesday night, the Redskins discovered what Rivera called “a kink” in the team’s communication system. They were simulating what would happen if another team called about trading for a pick. When the team staffer answered the phone, it took him away from his primary responsibility, which no one jumped in to do. Rivera flagged the disruption in the team’s process, assigned the staffer’s role a backup and told the person to be prepared to take over.

Practice and preparation are reassuring to Rivera because of how he grew up. The coach said he remembers his father, Eugenio, drilling over and over with the army, with which he was an engineer officer. Eugenio taught him the importance of not only doing his job but helping others to do theirs.

“In the military, they call it maneuvers,” Rivera said. “One of the things we’ve had to do is kind of had to practice some of our maneuvers but relying on the different departments.”

The coach is confident his team has done enough to be prepared for the live draft. But beyond that, he hopes the draft can serve as a distraction for those in need of one — the people who have called and texted him that they’re looking forward to Thursday just for something new.

“It’s kind of cool to hear that,” Rivera said. “It’s kind of neat we have this opportunity to bring some normalcy, even though it’s only for a few hours.”