“It’s gonna be Peyton and I against Tom and Phil, and we’re gonna have a great time doing it,” Woods told Golf Digest’s Henni Zuel on Thursday. “All the money and proceeds are going to go to all the covid relief efforts. We haven’t decided exactly what charities we’re going to be donating the money to, but we’re gonna be divvying it out to a lot of different causes.”

Apart from the parties involved and the designated cause, details were scant in the announcement released Wednesday via Bleacher Report. That platform is owned by Turner Sports, which confirmed it will air the match live on TNT next month.

A spokesman for Turner Sports offered no further comment other than to refer back to the announcement, which stated that details about the date of “The Match: Champions for Charity,” its venue and its specific charities will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“Tournament organizers are currently working with state and local government and public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols,” the announcement stated.

Mickelson defeated Woods in their first battle, dubbed “The Match,” a pay-per-view offering in November 2018 that featured a winner-take-all pot of $9 million. The event was widely panned for its sloppy golf, technical glitches, lack of banter and wagering, and anticlimactic finish (Mickelson won on the fourth playoff hole as darkness set in).

“You know, America, you’re watching some really crappy golf,” TNT analyst Charles Barkley said on the telecast at the time.

Woods said Thursday that the woofing already has started.

“There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth,” he said. “Whether it’s, ‘I might need extra caddies to carry my Super Bowls,’ because he has more Super Bowls than my partner. Or, ‘I’ve got more majors than Phil, so I’m gonna have to have a truck come up to the first tee and U-Haul it out.'

“We’ve had banter back and forth, and it’s been fantastic. But it’s typical us, it’s what we do. We like to give out the needle, and to give out the needle you gotta be able to take it. It’s been fun, and it’ll be like that when we play, when we compete. There will be banter back and forth, but it won’t be as rough as what we have in our text exchange.”

The PGA Tour, which called off March’s Players Championship after one round and canceled subsequent events, said last week that it plans to return in June without fans in attendance but with a rejiggered schedule that includes the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, the Masters and the Ryder Cup.

ESPN reported Wednesday that people with knowledge of the event indicated the match probably will take place in Florida around Memorial Day weekend. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been pushing to reopen his state’s economy, and he recently designated the WWE as an essential business, which exempted it from the state’s stay-at-home order.

Woods promised that “The Match, Part II” will be less about competition and more about raising money for coronavirus relief.

“This is different than what Phil and I did two years ago, playing our match in Vegas,” he said. “That was he and I just having a great time, trying to showcase golf in a different way. We’re coming together to showcase golf in a different way, but it’s about charity. That’s the reason why we’re all doing this.”