Brady used an Instagram story Tuesday to link to the NFL’s Instagram account, which itself had just reposted footage the quarterback shared after the 2019 AFC championship game. Following that overtime win over the Chiefs, Brady posted a short clip of himself and Gronkowski leaving Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium with smug grins, set to P-Diddy’s 2001 hit, “Bad Boy for Life.”

Specifically, Brady’s 2019 post made use of P-Diddy’s lyrics, “We ain’t goin’ nowhere/We can’t be stopped.”

At the time, that was meant to tell all the legions of NFL fans thoroughly sick of the Patriots’ dominance that it was too bad, they would just have to deal with more success by Brady and Co. Now the quarterback and his favorite receiving target have been reunited on the Bucs, and if both of them have anything left in their respective tanks, they may again be hard to stop in the Bucs’ aggressive, talent-laden offense.

Gronkowski retired at age 29 after helping New England go on to win the Super Bowl in 2019, but apparently gigs as a Fox Sports analyst and a WWE performer were not enough to quench his competitive desires. However, he reportedly told the Patriots that he only wanted to return to the NFL if he could once again play with Brady, and given that New England still held his rights, Tampa Bay had to arrange a trade to make that happen.

The Bucs sent a fourth-round draft pick Tuesday to the Patriots for Gronkowski and a seventh-rounder, and just like that — a month after Brady ended his 20-year run in New England by signing with Tampa Bay as a free agent — one of the NFL’s most talented players is back in cleats. Regarded by some as the best tight end of all time, Gronkowski has teamed up with Brady for 78 touchdowns, the fifth-most for any NFL quarterback-receiver tandem.

To some notable observers, though, the development was less about what Gronkowski might accomplish with a soon-to-be-43-year-old Brady in Tampa Bay, and more about what his un-retirement said about his relationship with Belichick in New England.

The tight end’s irrepressible personality always appeared to be conspicuously at odds with the infamously taciturn coach’s button-down approach, and the Arizona Cardinals’ Justin Pugh asked Tuesday on Twitter, “What does this say about how the Patriots operate?”

“No doubt their way works and they’ve had the most successful football dynasty but Gronk would rather stay retired then go play there,” continued Pugh, who began his seven-year NFL career with the New York Giants. “Do players want to enjoy where they’re playing as much as they want to win? Are they humans?!?”

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas, a perennial Pro Bowler during his 11 seasons, asked on Twitter, “So does this mean that @RobGronkowski hated playing for the @Patriots and Bill Belichick so much that he retired to get away from them???”

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell opined that the tight end “is gonna love” his new coach in Tampa Bay, Bruce Arians, who has a player-friendly reputation. “Let’s have fun!” Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson tweeted, which made perfect, pointed sense to those who recalled his 2018 comments that took aim at the culture Belichick established.

“I just think that ‘The Patriot Way’ is a fear-based organization,” Johnson said at the time. “Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy [it] and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t. … Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls.”

Gronkowski himself had spoken with great emotion in August 2019 about how he “was not in a good place” when he decided to retire, claiming that “football was bringing me down” and “I was losing that joy in life.” His comments came in the context of the many injuries he suffered in the NFL, as he noted that he “needed to recover” after “fighting through it,” but his out-of-character remarks left room for speculation that there might have been more to his unhappiness than an inability to stay healthy.

“I was hurt both mentally and physically day in and day out,” Gronkowski said at the time of a career that “took an absolute beating on my body and my soul.”

On Tuesday, other current and former NFL players shared a mixture of excitement and optimism about Gronkowski’s return and the outlook for his new team.

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said Tuesday in a statement. “Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success. Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker but what really makes him special is the fact that he’s a proven winner who brings that championship mind-set and work ethic.”

Meanwhile, the WWE referred to the “24/7” belt Gronkowski won at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month in claiming that he has some unfinished business. The company hinted at an on-field scenario this fall in which a familiar “Gronk spike” could be rudely interrupted by one of his pro-wrestling rivals.

“Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location,” the WWE said. “He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from @TomBrady … anytime, anywhere.”