The Games are part of the Diamond League, which is the sport’s top circuit and attracts the world’s top athletes during the spring and summer months around the national and world championships and the Olympic Games. Of course, the Olympics have been postponed until July 2021 in Tokyo. On Thursday, another Diamond League event in Paris and the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., were postponed from their original June dates and eight of the Diamond League’s first nine meets have now been postponed. The Paris and Eugene events were not immediately rescheduled.
Diamond League organizers described the Bislett Games “an alternative athletics competition under Norwegian coronavirus regulations,” with specifics still to be announced.
Impossible Games at Bislett Stadium June 11. Read more: https://t.co/mBqHFaUXj8 @srmills90 @Statman_Jon @Diamond_League pic.twitter.com/1mpKqJXn59— Bislett Games (@BislettGames) April 23, 2020
The pole vault competition has drawn commitments from Mondo Duplantis, a dual U.S.-Sweden citizen who lives in Louisiana and set the world record in February, as well as Renaud Lavillenie, the former world record holder and Olympic champion from France. Norway’s Karsten Warholm hopes to set a world record in the 300-meter hurdles.
In other novelties, Karoline Bjerkli Grøvdal will run 3,000 meters by herself, helped with “a wavelight,” as she tries to break Grete Waitz’s Norwegian record of 8:31.75. The “light” will help her keep pace as she tries to break the 1979 mark.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
Athletes will not fly into Oslo. Instead they will be driven in electric cars from the Swedish border.