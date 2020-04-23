“I also want to assure I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of health-care workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes.”
This year’s draft already is going to be weird because of the virus, and the absence of McShay adds to the surreal atmosphere. The draft is being conducted remotely rather than in Las Vegas, with Commissioner Roger Goodell in his Bronxville, N.Y., basement, and it’s a joint production of the sports network and the NFL Network.
McShay, 43, has been a college football and NFL draft analyst for ESPN since 2006.
His absence takes some of the fun out of his $5,000 wager with Kiper over whether Utah State’s Jordan Love or Oregon’s Justin Hebert would be the first quarterback selected. (The winner will donate the money to the V Foundation, the legacy organization named for the late Jim Valvano.)
The second and third rounds of the draft begin at 7 p.m. Friday, with Rounds 4-7 starting at noon Saturday.