I’m willing to assume MLB got this right, not because the sport is so brilliant at investigations or honorable in telling the whole truth about itself, but because every owner and official knows what a disaster they’d have on their hands if they got this decision wrong. It wouldn’t be egg on their faces; it would be more like acid.

There’s joy, and relief, in Boston like you wouldn’t believe. If the reputations of the 2018 Red Sox had been deemed to be as dark as the competitive souls of the ’17-’18 Astros, the news would have hit all of New England as hard as if the Ted Williams Tunnel collapsed because Ted Williams himself engineered it wrong.

The sound you heard buzzing through the sport is a gigantic sigh of relief, followed by “the video replay system operator did it — and that’s all?”

In January, when Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the sins and penalties for the cheating Astros, then said that Boston’s crimes and punishments were still under investigation, the whole sport shuddered. Must be big, right? To be announced at the same time and as if the investigations were quite similar. Especially because one mastermind of the Astros pitch-stealing scheme was trash-can-banging coach Alex Cora who, the next season, became Boston’s manager.

If consecutive World Series winners were proved to be teams full of systematic cheaters, what in the entire history of American games would be comparably damaging to a sport? Would it be as if, after the 1919 Black Sox threw the World Series, it turned out the 1920 Fall Classic was fixed, too?

Instead, Wednesday’s announcement was akin to saying that, after a months-long investigation, with players granted immunity to give evidence, that the batboy and the ballgirl had pulled off the Boston Brink’s Armored Car Robbery.

How happy is Boston — and how loopy? There already are trial balloons about bringing back suspended Cora — he won that World Series, didn’t he? — to manage the Red Sox in 2021. Will they pay him in platinum trash cans?

Fortunately, the Red Sox have nixed that.

“All the reasons that we parted ways with him there [when the Astros news broke] are still the reasons,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said, when asked if Cora could return to Boston.

Since you must know, here’s what MLB discovered. The replay guy (J.T. Watkins) would study the signs of the opposing team’s catcher by watching the center field monitor. Then, by whatever means, he sometimes would break the pitch-calling code and relay that info to Boston players who could use it if they got to second base. Instead of decoding the foes’ signs in real time — which has been considered savvy fair play for a century — the base runner on second would have illegal intel from J.T. That’s cheatin’.

Watkins has been suspended for a year and the Red Sox must forfeit their second-round pick in the ’20 amateur draft. Will they survive? I’ve been hit harder than that when my dog nuzzles my hand for an I-did-my-business-outside treat.

The MLB report might as well as been titled: “The Red Sox Almost Didn’t Do Anything Wrong at All, and They Only Did It on Every Third Friday, Anyway.”

See, the Red Sox couldn’t always break the signs. Or the other team changed signs. They could try it only with a man on second. Also, no one really knew where J.T. got his information (Yeah, lol, J.T. must stand for “Just Telepathic.”) Finally, not everyone used the info or not always. So, even if they didn’t have immunity to back the truck over Watkins, you wouldn’t penalize ‘em anyway.

Players retire, or get traded, and after they do, they tend to talk. This month, retired Evan Gattis, a 2017 Houston catcher, bared his sense of shame in a podcast. Amid many expletives deleted, he became the first Astro to acknowledge, in public, all the damage they did to the game that made them millions, the weight of disappointment and disillusionment that they dumped on their fans, especially children, and how, for decades, they will not, and should not, live it down.

“I’m not asking for sympathy. If our punishment is being hated by everybody forever, then, like, whatever,” Gattis said. “Nobody made us do [anything). Like, [players now] saying, ‘This guy made us do this’ — that’s not it …

“You work your whole life to try to hit a ball, and — ‘You can tell me what’s coming? What?!’ — it’s a powerful thing. Millions of dollars on the line,” Gattis said. But “that’s not playing the game right … [Pitching] against the ‘17 Astros — dude, do you think if I was their catcher that I’d be happy? Hell no. So, I understand people’s anger.”

Gattis has talked to current Astros, his ex-mates, and some are angry, but “not mad at people hating us — just mad, like kind of on the fans’ side,” he said. “Maybe they didn’t feel in a position to say anything [to star teammates]. And they’re living with it right now … I could have done something, but I did not.”

That level of guilty conscience sometimes, eventually, speak its mind. Let’s assume that no ghosts of the ’18 Red Sox will come back to haunt MLB. The sport has been damaged enough by the haughty, but brought low, Astros, as well as by the pandemic that will erase much and maybe all of a season.

MLB picked a convenient day to bury its Red Sox penalties, just before the NFL draft. But that’s where the game is now, head still low. When your 2018 champ didn’t cheat as badly, or as often, as your ’17 champ, that is baseball’s good news.

