“This could be life and death,” Christian’s wife, LaDonna, told her husband, a football player at Michigan from 1977-81. “So you need to let them do whatever exam they need to do.”

But by then it was too late. The cancer that had sprouted in Christian’s prostate was in stage 4, spreading to his spine, tailbone, hips and other portions of his body.

He was given three years to live. That was in 2016.

“I didn’t get that early diagnosis that I should have gotten,” Christian, 60, said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “And if I had, there were simple procedures that could have taken care of me, and it wouldn’t have been a problem, but I kept putting it off because of fear of that digital exam.”

Christian said he first heard that insidious snapping moments as a freshman tight end for the Wolverines, before Robert E. Anderson, then the staff doctor for the football team, inserted his fingers rectally under the guise of a prostate exam as part of a preseason physical.

Christian said he had little experience with doctors to that point, receiving modest medical checkups — the kind in which he was told only to “turn his head and cough” — to participate in high school athletics in Detroit less than an hour from Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor.

But never before had Christian submitted to an anal probe, one that he and his attorney, Michael Wright, say constituted sexual abuse. According to Christian, Anderson victimized all players on the team in such a manner.

Anderson died in 2008, five years after retiring from Michigan, where he also had served as the athletic doctor for the wrestling and track and field teams.

A former Michigan wrestler in the early to mid-1970s, Tad Deluca initially detailed the alleged abuse by Anderson in a letter to current athletic director Warde Manuel in 2018. Police subsequently opened an investigation but did not file charges.

More than three dozen former Michigan athletes have filed federal lawsuits against the university, claiming officials allowed Anderson to continue practicing at the school despite multiple reports of abuse. More than 300 others have retained legal representation. Christian and his representatives have not filed suit while attempting to reach an agreement out of court, although he and Wright, a lawyer with the Dayton, Ohio-based firm of Wright & Schulte, said they are prepared to pursue legal action if they deem necessary. Wright also represents clients, including former football players, in a suit against Ohio State, alleging sexual abuse at the hands of former team doctor Richard Strauss.

In February, university president Mark Schlissel apologized to “anyone who was harmed by Dr. Anderson.” The school also has retained District-based law firm WilmerHale to investigate how it has handled complaints about Anderson, with the findings expected in the fall, according to the university.

Christian is the first football player to go public with graphic details of his allegations.

“He went over to the corner and put on a rubber glove, and he said to pull my pants down and bend over, and he lubed up his hand and came over and inserted [his fingers] in my butt, and it hurt like crazy,” Christian said. “I screamed like a baby.

“He said, ‘You’re feeling pressure, aren’t you?’ I said, ‘No, I’m feeling pain.’ That was my first meeting with Anderson, and after that I felt completely and totally violated.”

Christian said he endured the procedure multiple times throughout college, never reporting Anderson to coach Bo Schembechler or the staff, figuring the so-called prostate exam was part of the process in passing the physical required to play for the Wolverines.

“There was something on the inside of me that told me this was wrong, what he was doing to us,” Christian said. “But since all the other players, he was doing it to them, and all the seniors, he had been doing it to them for four years, I just said maybe this is just the way physicals are on this level.”

After graduating with a degree in fine arts, Christian moved to the Boston area initially for a job in finance. He eventually settled into a career in painting, one of his passions other than football while at Michigan. Four of his works hang on the wall in the office of Wolverines Coach Jim Harbaugh.

It wasn’t until receiving a text message, with a link to an article about Anderson, in February from a former teammate that Christian seriously began considering revealing his story, with the hope other victims of abuse, particularly college athletes, would feel empowered to come forward.

Christian is also an advocate for early prostate screening, particularly for men of color, even if that means overcoming severe trauma to get checked.

“I want the student-athlete to know, don’t allow doctors or trainers to do what they did to us, that it’s illegal, and report it to the authorities,” Christian said. “I want to tell the older men that have experienced this kind of trauma, do not allow this to keep you from seeking medical help.”

Christian said he has made several trips to the hospital this year seeking relief from the acute pain associated with his cancer. He takes morphine, Gabapentin and a host of other medications that sap him of so much energy that his days consist mostly of resting.

He won’t be getting additional chemotherapy either after his first round of treatment left him so weak that he was unable to walk to his mailbox. It also affected his mind, with Christian recounting through tears how at times he needed to rely on GPS because he couldn’t remember directions to his home.

Memories of his playing days at Michigan and camaraderie with teammates, however, always have remained cheerfully vibrant. He said he harbors no resentment toward his alma mater despite the instances of mistreatment he has alleged.

“For me, Dr. Anderson was one bad apple, and he didn’t represent the whole bunch because my overall experience at Michigan was absolutely wonderful,” Christian said. “I always taught my kids if they made good choices that they will leave their mark on this world. If they made bad choices, they will leave a stain behind.

