By making that decision, with exactly one week left in April, the Nationals joined a majority of the league. In a leaguewide email sent Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made it possible for teams to implement furloughs, layoffs or pay reductions if the 2020 season continues to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. That required a suspension of MLB’s Uniform Employee Contracts, which Manfred can toggle with while the country is in a national emergency.

AD

AD

To this point, the Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers have committed to paying team employees indefinitely. The Nationals are among the many clubs that will reassess the situation as May 31 draws closer.

When the initial email went out on April 13, a handful of Nationals employees were frustrated by the situation, yet somewhat encouraged by the murky language. By writing “at least April 30,” three team employees figured that Lerner was giving himself the option to extend the period. And once he did that Thursday, a countdown to the next deadline began.

Questions of how to support and pay employees emerged as the virus continued to spread. The league has now missed a month of games, meaning teams do not have their usual TV and ticket revenue streams. That has left a lot of people in limbo, from the front office staffers on down to beer vendors. On March 17, all 30 teams committed $1 million to assist ballpark workers. But many contract workers, who are employed by a third party to work at stadiums, are still not receiving paychecks or regular benefits.

AD

AD

These issues have been discussed in cycles. The contract workers, and their lack of financial security, were a prominent topic in late March. This week centered on baseball operations staff, once Manfred permitted teams to make critical, costly decisions about their own employees. Front office employees typically include assistant general managers, baseball operations staff, analysts and members of the scouting department, among many others.

While MLB has looked into plans to start up this summer — and kicked around neutral-site possibilities in Arizona, Florida and Texas — there is still no telling what is feasible. The league is at the whim of the coronavirus. And, as this week has shown, many people are at the whim of the league.

Read more on the Washington Nationals:

AD