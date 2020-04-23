“It’s important to have normalcy,” Goodell said during a remote interview late last week on “The Rich Eisen Show” on NBC Sports Network. “It’s important to continue on schedule as best as you can. … We’re doing this in a way that, I think, demonstrates that you can continue to do what we need to do in this country and do it safely at home.”

AD

AD

The live event associated with the draft in Las Vegas was canceled. ESPN and the league-owned NFL Network are teaming on a combined telecast based at ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn. ABC is airing a separate broadcast for the first two nights of the three-day, seven-round draft and then joining the combined telecast Saturday for Day 3. Goodell is set to participate from his home in Westchester County, N.Y., announcing teams’ choices during Thursday night’s opening round.

“We expect it to be a very exciting, interesting draft,” Jeff Pash, the NFL’s top attorney, said during a recent conference call with reporters. “And we are hoping that people will tune in and enjoy it.”

The 2020 NFL draft

When: 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, Noon Saturday

AD

TV: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC

AD

The NFL has lined up 58 players to participate in the draft broadcast remotely with the expectation, according to the league, that social-distancing guidelines will be followed. The telecast also will have what the NFL is calling a Draft-a-thon, raising funds to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

“Celebrate the young men, their families and their next journey in their life, while raising money for hospitals and those grass-roots organizations around the country fighting this pandemic on a daily basis. … We feel like, based off of where we are today, this should be a fantastic draft, under the circumstances,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations.

AD

The NFL can “stop the clock” and prevent the time limit between picks from expiring if connectivity issues arise to keep a team from submitting its selection or completing a trade. Multiple staffers on each team are authorized to submit a franchise’s pick in case there are technical glitches for one of those team officials. Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard had a generator installed at his home to prevent against a possible power outage.

AD

The league and teams participated in a mock draft Monday as a trial run. Still, it’s a live event in a work-from-home world.

“I got five kids and three dogs,” Ballard told Indianapolis-area reporters during a pre-draft conference call. “At some point they’re going to pop up on the screen.”

AD

The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to take Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from LSU, with Thursday’s first choice. Most seem to expect the Washington Redskins to select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 pick. Things get interesting from there, with teams working on potential trades.

The Miami Dolphins, with the No. 5 choice, need a quarterback and might have to decide whether to accept the risk of selecting Tua Tagovailoa, the Alabama standout working his way back from hip surgery, or perhaps opt for Oregon’s Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots also could select new starting quarterbacks. The Patriots, as they begin life without six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, have the No. 23 pick. Their options, either then or as the draft progresses, include Utah State’s Jordan Love, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Washington’s Jacob Eason.

AD

This draft class is considered strong at wide receiver and offensive tackle. Meanwhile, teams could trade veteran players for draft picks. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Redskins left tackle Trent Williams and Jacksonville Jaguars tailback Leonard Fournette could be on the move.

AD

Things went relatively smoothly when the NFL conducted free agency for veteran players, and now the league must hope the same is true of the draft.

“Our ownership was fully behind this,” Goodell said. “Every owner suggested that we continue to stay on schedule and do the draft. And frankly, there weren’t really many alternatives. If we were delaying this, when were we delaying it till? What are the solutions? We needed to move forward and we needed to do it differently. And I think that’s the key thing: We are doing this draft differently. And that leads to some anxiety, and I understand that. But I think our clubs are adapting really well.”

AD

More NFL draft coverage:

AD

AD