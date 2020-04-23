Read below for the full list of picks, plus the winners and losers of the first round.

First-round selections

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (trade with 49ers): Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa

14. San Francisco 49ers (trade with Bucs): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

18. Dolphins: Austin Jackson, T, USC

19. Raiders: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

20. Jaguars: K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. Chargers (trade with Patriots): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

25. 49ers (trade with Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

26. Green Bay Packers (trade with Dolphins): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

30. Dolphins (trade with Packers): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

31. Vikings (trade with 49ers): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Winners

SEC: There’s no debate about which conference was college football’s most talented last season. Of the 32 players chosen in the opening round, 15 came from the Southeastern Conference. That broke the previous record of 12 first-rounders from a single conference.

QBs, offensive tackles, cornerbacks: Three quarterbacks (Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert) went in the top six picks. Four offensive tackles (Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs) were taken in the top 13 choices. There was the expected run on wide receivers. But someone has to cover them. And by round’s end, there were six cornerbacks taken, matching the six wideouts.

NFL: The remote draft made it through the opening round without any obvious glitches. All that consternation by coaches and general managers about the work-from-home restrictions was unnecessary, it appears after one night.

Dolphins: They were bold with their quarterback choice, taking Tagovailoa fifth overall instead of Herbert. Tagovailoa is the superior prospect and might have challenged Burrow to go No. 1 if not for his hip injury. Miami got offensive tackle Austin Jackson at No. 18 and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at No. 30.

Cowboys: So much for taking a cornerback. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb fell to them at No. 17 and the Cowboys did the right thing by taking him.

Jarrett Stidham: The Patriots had their chance to choose quarterback Jordan Love at No. 23. But Coach Bill Belichick did what he loves to do and traded down. Stidham remains in line to succeed Tom Brady as New England’s starter, unless Belichick uses a pick Friday on Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm or Jacob Eason.

Bucs: Brady was reunited with tight end Rob Gronkowski when the Buccaneers traded for him this week, and his offensive line was bolstered with the selection of Wirfs at No. 13 after Tampa traded up one spot.

Vegas: Las Vegas lost this year’s draft when the league had no choice but to cancel the live event. The NFL announced Thursday night that the 2022 draft will be held in Vegas.

Losers

Aaron Rodgers: The Packers could have taken a wide receiver, tight end or offensive lineman to assist Rodgers in trying to get Green Bay back to a Super Bowl. Instead they traded up to get the quarterback, in Love, who eventually could replace him, prompting comparisons to the Packers’ 2005 selection of Rodgers with Brett Favre still on the roster.

Running backs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire just made it into the first round as the 32nd overall choice by the Chiefs. D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor were left waiting until Friday.

Trades: All that talk about big deals was unfounded. There were no trades in the first dozen picks.

Giants: They got their offensive tackle, taking Thomas fourth overall. But General Manager Dave Gettleman passed up Wirfs, Wills and Becton, leaving plenty of room to wonder if he took the best tackle.

Raiders: They made Henry Ruggs, not Lamb or Jerry Jeudy, the first wide receiver chosen. Then they made a puzzling choice by taking cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19.

Trent Williams: The Browns, Jets and Buccaneers took offensive tackles. Williams still might get his wish Friday and be traded by the Redskins, perhaps to the Vikings. But the market is dwindling.

Chiefs take Clyde Edwards-Helaire to close first round By Mark Maske The running backs weren't shut out in the opening round of the NFL draft, after all. The Kansas City Chiefs chose LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the final pick of the first round. He's a terrific pass-catcher out of the backfield and will team with Damien Williams in the backfield for the Super Bowl champs. He goes ahead of more celebrated running backs like Georgia's D'Andre Swift, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

Vikes get a CB with Jeff Gladney By Mark Maske The cornerbacks have caught up to the wide receivers. The Minnesota Vikings, after trading down, took TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney 31st overall. That makes it six cornerbacks and six wide receivers in the first round.

Dolphins go CB with third first-rounder, Noah Igbinoghene By Mark Maske The Miami Dolphins focused on offense with the first two of their three opening-round picks, taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and offensive tackle Austin Jackson. They turned to the defense with their third first-rounder but made a bit of a puzzling choice by taking Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. He's a converted wide receiver and his parents were both Olympians. He's a promising player. But the Dolphins have Byron Jones and Xavien Howard at cornerback. They add to a strength. Did they have the luxury of doing that?

Titans focus on O-line with Isaiah Wilson By Mark Maske The Tennessee Titans addressed their offensive line with the 29th pick by taking Georgia's Isaiah Wilson. Wilson could be a right tackle candidate for the Titans after they lost Jack Conklin in free agency. He also could end up playing guard. Wilson is the seventh offensive lineman taken in the opening round.

Ravens add to defense with Patrick Queen pick By Mark Maske The Baltimore Ravens added to their defense earlier this offseason by trading for one lineman, Calais Campbell, and signing another, Derek Wolfe, in free agency. They continued that trend in the first round by drafting LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th selection. Queen seems to fit in perfectly on the Baltimore defense. This is a good move by a team that almost always drafts well.

LB Jordyn Brooks to Seattle By Mark Maske Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks was taken 27th overall by the Seattle Seahawks. Brooks is described as a sure tackler and a very solid player. But this might have been a little bit of a reach for the Seahawks, with Brooks having been expected to go Friday on the draft's second night.

In a stunner, Packers trade up to take QB Jordan Love By Mark Maske The Green Bay Packers once drafted Aaron Rodgers with Brett Favre still on their roster. That made for some tense times and an unceremonious exit by Favre from Green Bay. Now, with Rodgers on the roster and the Packers coming off an appearance in the NFC championship game, Green Bay has traded up in the opening round of the NFL draft to choose Utah State quarterback Jordan Love 26th overall. It's a fairly stunning and highly provocative move. Rodgers is 36, one year older than Favre was when the Packers drafted Rodgers 24th overall in 2005. The Packers could have used their first-round pick to strengthen the roster around Rodgers in hopes that he would take them to another Super Bowl. Instead, they've used it to take the quarterback who eventually could replace him.

49ers get their WR by trading up for Brandon Aiyuk By Mark Maske The San Francisco 49ers traded up six spots, from 31st to 25th, to get Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk becomes the sixth wide receiver taken in the opening round, ahead of Tee Higgins and Denzel Mims. The 49ers went defense earlier in the first round when they took defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. That pick came with wideouts Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb available. Now they trade up with the Minnesota Vikings to get their wideout. Aiyuk must be productive, however, for this to work for the Niners.

Link copied link Saints address interior O-line with Cesar Ruiz By Mark Maske Michigan center Cesar Ruiz went to the New Orleans Saints with the 24th selection. Ruiz could play guard or center for the Saints and was regarded as the top interior offensive lineman in the draft class. He is the sixth offensive lineman taken after the five offensive tackles who came off the board earlier. It isn’t a glamorous pick but it fortifies the middle of quarterback Drew Brees’s offensive line.

Link copied link Chargers use pick from Patriots on LB Kenneth Murray By Mark Maske The Los Angeles Chargers used the 23rd overall choice obtained from the New England Patriots on Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. The Chargers sent second- and third- round picks to the Patriots in the trade. They get Murray, who is well regarded and well worth a late first-rounder, to bolster their defense after taking quarterback Justin Herbert sixth overall.

Link copied link Patriots opt against Jordan Love, trade down By Mark Maske The New England Patriots had a chance to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 23rd pick. They opted against it. Coach Bill Belichick loves to trade down in the draft. He did it again, sending the 23rd selection to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots traded out of the first round entirely and added second- and third-round choices, giving them 13 selections overall. They still could select a quarterback. But for now, Belichick’s options to replace Tom Brady remain limited to Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Link copied link Vikings add Justin Jefferson as Stefon Diggs replacement By Mark Maske The Minnesota Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills this offseason. They have replaced him, they hope, by taking LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd selection. Jefferson is coming off a magnificent season catching passes from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU. Now he joins Adam Thielen among Kirk Cousins’s wideouts in the Twin Cities. He is the fifth wide receiver chosen in the first round after Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Reagor.

Link copied link Eagles get their WR, but was Jalen Reagor the right choice? By Mark Maske The Philadelphia Eagles got some wide receiver help for quarterback Carson Wentz by selecting TCU’s Jalen Reagor with the 21st choice. It had been widely assumed that the Eagles would opt for a receiver. They picked Reagor ahead of Clemson’s Tee Higgins, LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Baylor’s Denzel Mims. It can be debated whether the Eagles took the right wideout. But it’s unarguable that they addressed a position of great need.