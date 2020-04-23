Young, who is from Cheltenham, Md. and went to DeMatha High School, is considered by many evaluators to be the best player in this year’s draft and one of the most talented pass rushers to come along in recent years. He will join a defensive front that now has five former first-round picks and could quickly become one of the NFL’s best.

In three seasons at Ohio State, Young had 30.5 sacks, including a school-record 16.5 last year that helped make him a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. While some scouts and draft analysts have pointed to a need for him to develop more pass rushing moves, he also is seen as having the strength and quickness to make an early impact. Rivera has said he believes a player taken in the draft’s first five picks should be someone who can play immediately.

Rivera, who was hired on Dec. 31 after eight years as Carolina Panthers coach, began to seriously consider drafting Young soon after taking the job, when it became clear the Cincinnati Bengals were going to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, which they did on Thursday night.

Even though the Redskins talked to Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at February’s NFL scouting combine, those interviews were more exploratory in case Young was not available, according to multiple people familiar with the situation, and part of the team doing its due diligence early in the draft process.

The Redskins were so settled on Young that they turned down at least two significant offers from teams looking to trade for the second overall pick in the past week, a person familiar with the offers said Thursday. One of those teams was offering draft picks as well as a top player who wanted to be traded from that club. The person, who did not identify the two teams, said that the player the Redskins coveted most after Young was Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, and that the team might have been more open to a trade if it could ensure it would land Okudah after moving back. Fox Sports reported Thursday that Washington rejected a move by the Atlanta Falcons, who entered the first round with the 16th overall selection, to trade for the second pick.

