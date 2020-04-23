Let’s start with Del Rio, the new defensive coordinator who tends to land minutes before the next great sack master arrives.

In 2002, when he became a coordinator for the first time, the Carolina Panthers drafted Julius Peppers with the second overall pick. Del Rio promptly unlocked the greatness of the future Hall of Famer, led the Panthers’ dramatic defensive improvement under Coach John Fox and left for a head coaching gig in Jacksonville after only one season.

In 2012, Fox hired Del Rio again, this time in Denver, and second-year outside linebacker Von Miller promptly had the finest season of his remarkable career, finishing with 18½ sacks and six forced fumbles that year.

In 2015, he took his second head coaching job with the Oakland Raiders, and second-year outside linebacker Khalil Mack promptly improved from four sacks as a rookie to a career-high 15 and became the wrecking machine we now know him to be.

Rivera hasn’t coached as many top-end talents, but his experience with pass rushers includes working with a still-productive Peppers during his final two seasons, helping Greg Hardy advance from sixth round pick to all-pro, and assisting with the development of Kawann Short.

Young is an ideal fit for the Washington franchise not just because he’s a homegrown athlete (a DeMatha graduate) who gets to return to the DMV. He’s a kind of game-changer that Rivera and Del Rio have seen before. They should know how to get the best out of him because they have gotten the best out of others like him. And as players, they learned to appreciate and benefit from dominant defensive linemen who made their jobs as linebackers easier.

Go back to their playing careers, and the intersections are even crazier. Rivera played on the overpowering, Super Bowl-shuffling 1985 Chicago Bears. That version of Buddy Ryan’s legendary 46 defense was great all around, but its front seven may be incomparable. It featured an all-time linebacking corps (Mike Singletary, Wilber Marshall and Otis Wilson) complemented by an all-time starting D-line of Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael and William Perry.

Four players from that defense became NFL head coaches. Rivera is the best of the group, which includes Jeff Fisher, Leslie Frazier and Singletary. His defenses usually have played a more controlled style than Ryan’s ultra-aggressive system, but some of the larger principles remain: Create chaos up front, stay solid on the back end, and let those physical, rangy linebackers run and play as fast as possible.

With the exception of cornerback Josh Norman’s all-pro 2015 season when Rivera led the Panthers to the Super Bowl, a classic Rivera defense is front seven-centric, with a reliable defensive backfield of interchangeable parts. He often has great linebackers, especially in the middle. Among them: Brian Urlacher and Luke Kuechly. Even when Rivera doesn’t have a star on the defensive line, he has tough, underrated linemen that opponents dread facing. Washington has plenty of established young players who could fit that mold.

It’s important to remember who Rivera was as a player to understand who he is as a coach. He was a rotational linebacker and special teams player who was able to grind out a nine-year career despite starting just 62 games. He came to respect how much great defensive line play meant to his ability to function. While injuries to Cam Newton may have played the biggest role in the decline of his tenure in Carolina, things didn’t really fall apart until the D-line started struggling. That’s when Kuechly started getting beat up. Now, Rivera is gone, and Kuechly retired at age 28.

Del Rio played with quarterback gobblers such as Rickey Jackson, John Randle and Trace Armstrong during his career. He also was with the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 to 1991, and while he missed out on the best of the Jimmy Johnson years, he watched the coach gradually start building an impactful defense. That included drafting Russell Maryland No. 1 overall in 1991. Maryland didn’t have a long and illustrious career in Dallas, but he was a foundational player in that rebuilding. The symbolism of how a great team-builder created a dominant defense matters when thinking about Del Rio and his philosophies.

Now, in Washington, Rivera and Del Rio get to combine all of these lessons and experiences. Some will consider it excessive that the franchise has used four of its past five first-round draft picks on defensive linemen. But if Young is truly the best talent in this draft, it won’t matter that Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat came before him. If he is legit, he will be highly productive and make the rest of a deep defensive line better.

It’s fair to wonder, particularly in Del Rio’s case, whether this track record with pass rushers indicates exceptional luck or quality coaching. It’s probably a bit of both. But in the NFL, unmanaged talent is easy to waste. Del Rio deserves credit for having an impact on some of the game’s most impactful pass rushers.

Here’s a chance for Rivera and Del Rio — two old linebackers in their late-50s, two products of the NFL’s 1980s — to create a masterpiece. There are no guarantees, but this much is undeniable: They won’t have to read a manual to figure out how to operate Chase Young.

