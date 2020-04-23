It appears likely they will use that choice on Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, who is considered by many to be the draft’s best player. But things will get interesting if Washington receives a lucrative trade offer, and the team could also look to trade away star left tackle Trent Williams, who has asked to be sent to another team.

Regardless of how things unfold early, the Redskins will want to hit on their later picks — Rounds 2 and 3 are on Friday night, Rounds 4-7 on Saturday afternoon — because their free agent signings were mostly depth players on cheap, short-term contracts. Coach Ron Rivera has spoken often since being hired about the importance of showing growth, a.k.a. winning, early in the process.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the Redskins’ 2020 draft:

Biggest needs

Wide receiver: The Redskins are one of the league’s thinnest teams at receiver outside breakout 2019 third-round pick Terry McLaurin. They could overcome the lack of a second-round pick by dipping into one of the deepest receiver pools in recent memory to find value in the third round.

Tight end: Rivera understands the importance of a security blanket tight end to a young quarterback because he had a tandem like that with Carolina. But as of now, there is seemingly no one capable of becoming that player on the Redskins’ roster.

Left tackle: Williams’s situation remains unresolved; the franchise left tackle continues battling the organization after holding out and missing all of the 2019 season. There has been some recent momentum, though, and the Redskins could trade Williams and draft his successor this weekend.

Linebacker depth. The Redskins don’t have an elite rush-and-cover linebacker in a league hungry for them.

Potential targets

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: The Redskins have been linked to Young since before the 2019 season ended. He is considered to be an elite edge-rushing prospect and Washington’s likely choice with the No. 2 pick.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: If Washington were to decide to trade back, Okudah is a potential target. He is considered the top defensive back in this draft class.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC: He stands out in a crowded receiver class because he is 6-foot-4, 223 pounds and has an NFL pedigree. His father, running back Michael Sr., played in the NFL for more than a decade, and he could be available with Washington’s third-round pick.

TE Adam Trautman, Dayton. Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, regarded as the top tight end in a thin draft class, is unlikely to fall out of the second round. The Redskins could pursue Trautman — a 6-foot-5, 255-pound former quarterback — because he is a physical blocker and solid receiver.

T Saahdiq Charles, LSU. If the Williams situation drags on, the Redskins need a contingency plan at tackle. They could add Charles, who has showed the flexibility Rivera prizes and should be available in the fourth or fifth round.

Picks list

The Redskins don’t have a second-round pick this year because they traded it to the Indianapolis Colts last year to move up and draft Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat late in the first round. Here are the picks they do have.

Round 1 (No. 2 overall)

Round 3 (No. 66 overall)

Round 4 (No. 108 overall)

Round 4 (No. 142 overall)

Round 5 (No. 162 overall)

Round 7 (No. 216 overall)

Round 7 (No. 229 overall)

Get-ready reading

Ron Rivera’s home draft room is ready to go, with his family and dogs there to help. Rivera and the Redskins have prepared for this weekend’s remote NFL draft by performing several mock drafts, and a member of the team’s IT department will be nearby if something goes wrong. (Read more)

Chase Young’s draft prep has included boxing, cement buckets and advice from Markelle Fultz. Young, the Ohio State edge rusher who starred at DeMatha High before becoming a Heisman finalist, is considered by many to be the best prospect in this year’s NFL draft. (Read more)

Is Kyle Smith the Redskins’ next GM? It will depend on how this year’s draft goes. The 35-year-old has had a fast rise within the Redskins’ organization. But this year’s draft will be his biggest test yet as he seeks to impress new coach Ron Rivera. (Read more)

Drafting Chase Young would be the right move, says our columnist Jerry Brewer, or a squandering of assets, according to our columnist Barry Svrluga.