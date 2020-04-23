General managers, coaches and executives will instead have to rely on their study of prospects’ game tape more than ever, and the result could be a wider range of opinions on players than at any time in recent memory. That means there could be some stunners as the first round unfolds Thursday night.

Here’s our best attempt at predicting some of the bigger surprises:

The Patriots could make a big trade up for Tua Tagovailoa.

It was shocking enough to see Tom Brady leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and then Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement to join him. But this potential draft-night deal would certainly turn some heads.

For it to happen, Tagovailoa would have to get past the Miami Dolphins (No. 5 pick) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6). If he gets toward the ninth pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bill Belichick could start making calls to teams about moving up. Without a second-round pick this year, the Patriots would probably have to offer a first- or second-round pick from next year’s draft.

Belichick would have to be convinced that Tagovailoa, whose injury history could cause him to drop, could be the Patriots’ quarterback of the future. Most scouts and coaches don’t expect a lot of quarterbacks to be taken in this draft because of what will probably be a shortened offseason and training camp because of the coronavirus crisis, so going with existing QBs Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer — rather than a rookie who would be new to the pros and New England’s offense — would be a fine option for one year. Belichick might decide it’s better to do that and try to draft a quarterback next year.

For New England to get Tagovailoa, it would require a lot of draft capital. But it’s something to keep an eye on if he gets past the first half-dozen picks. Tagovailoa would have been in the discussion for the first overall selection if not for a dislocated hip he suffered in November, and the Patriots need a long-term replacement for Brady.

The Ravens could move up.

The Baltimore Ravens trade down in the draft as often as almost any other team. They excel at accumulating draft choices, including compensatory picks, and place a premium on the ability to make as many picks as possible.

But this year could be different. The success of Lamar Jackson during last year’s MVP campaign, during which he led the Ravens to a 14-2 season before being upset in the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans, has put them in win-now mode. And that could lead them to make a bold move up the draft board.

The players to watch are linebackers Patrick Queen (LSU) and Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma), either of whom could fill a big void for Baltimore as a sideline-to-sideline defender. Both could be in play for teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 19) and Patriots (No. 23).

If the Ravens move up to draft one, don’t rule them out of trading pass rusher Matthew Judon, whom they used the franchise tag on this offseason, to get back a pick or two.

3. Several teams could trade up for non-quarterbacks.

The Ravens aren’t the only team that could surprise by trading up for a position player. The Bucs (No. 14) could be aggressive in finding a starting right tackle for Brady. The Denver Broncos (No. 15) could move up to land Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy or whichever wide receiver they like best in this year’s class. (One potential trading partner for either team: The Cleveland Browns, at No. 10, who could decide to deal a mid-round pick for Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams and use their first-rounder on another position.)

The Atlanta Falcons could move up a few spots to take Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson. The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team that covets Henderson, and if they don’t take him with the ninth pick, they could trade up from No. 20 to get him.

Speaking of the Jaguars, they might be the most interesting team in the draft. It wouldn’t be surprising if they traded both of their first-rounders — in either direction. Some in the league have wondered whether they will surprise by taking a quarterback. They could also trade running back Leonard Fournette or edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, two of the team’s biggest stars.

No one seems certain what the Jaguars will do — but, of course, you could say that about almost any team this year.

