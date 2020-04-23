On April 7, he headed over to the home of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and, apparently not being one to knock, he walked right in the door. And found he was in the wrong home. Imagine, you’re sitting at your kitchen table and in walks Tom Brady.

“I’m sitting here, and I see this big shadow come up to my front door … and I hear my doorknob turning … and I’m like, What the hell? Like, who’s coming in my house?” David Kramer, who lives next door to Leftwich, told TMZ. “I literally was just sitting here, and I watch this tall guy walk in my house.”

Kramer’s house was unlocked because it is up for sale. It is a similar, but smaller, version of Leftwich’s.

Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

Brady was carrying duffel bags, which he dropped, and then he looked up.

“And he goes, ‘How’s it going, man?’ ” Kramer said. “And sarcastically I’m like, ‘I don’t know. You tell me, dude.’ Like, who are you? And then he looked at me with the most confused face. I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life.

“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!’ I said, ‘I think so. But who are you looking for? Where are you supposed to be?’ And he said, ‘Is this Byron’s house?’ ”

According to ESPN, Brady was just stopping by to pick up material from his new coach, who was expecting him.

An apologetic Brady quickly fled the scene and headed over to Leftwich’s, Kramer said.

