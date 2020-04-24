Malcolm Blacken, the Redskins’ senior director of player development, laughed at that characterization in a phone interview. Blacken is the artist behind the 48-by-60-inch acrylic on canvas and said the easel is only temporary. When he dropped the painting off Tuesday, Rivera showed him the wall by the landing on the steps leading to his basement where it eventually will be hung.

“I thought it was pretty cool looking down there, and he was doing his thing,” Blacken said. “I just thought it was awesome. … The biggest kick I got out of it was sitting here watching the draft with my kids and they were getting fired up about it because they watched me paint it."

When Rivera was hired in December, he admired a similar painting hanging outside his new office at Redskins Park. After learning that Blacken was the artist, he inquired about commissioning a large piece for the basement of his future home.

“He said, ‘I don’t even have the house yet, but I know that would be something I would want down there,’” Blacken recalled.

A few weeks ago, Rivera called Blacken to check on his progress. Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the NFL had announced that the draft, scheduled to be held this week in Las Vegas, would be conducted remotely, and Rivera wanted an eye-catching backdrop for his draft room. Blacken had finished the piece after working on it off and on for the past two months and recently had it framed.

Blacken, who helps rookies transition to life in the NFL among his many roles with the Redskins, said he always loved drawing as a kid. He minored in art and got into painting at Virginia Tech, where he was a running back for the Hokies from 1985 to 1988. Throughout most of his NFL career, which began with a stint as a Redskins strength and conditioning coach in 1996, he has had a dedicated studio in his home where he retreats once or twice a week to paint.

“It’s my favorite pastime when I’m away from football,” Blacken said. “Some people play golf; some people play tennis. I love art."

Around the time Blacken joined the Detroit Lions as their strength and conditioning coach in 2001, word started to get around about his painting skills. He has done commissions for several NFL players, including DeSean Jackson, Jordan Reed, Preston Smith and Chris Thompson, since he rejoined Washington’s staff in 2013.

“Maybe one day, as I get older here, I’ll get way more serious about it, but at the moment it fits my life and it helps relax me with all this crazy football stuff,” Blacken said.

As for the American flag that hung from an easel next to Blacken’s painting, Rivera’s daughter, Courtney, explained that it was a gift to her father from soldiers in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. Rivera’s father, Eugenio, served in the military for 32 years as an engineer officer. While Rivera was coach of the Carolina Panthers, he regularly visited Fort Bragg.

“The flag was with them in the Middle East, and it has some shrapnel holes in it,” Courtney Rivera tweeted. “[He] wanted to have it up so they could see it.”