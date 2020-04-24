1. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: In the past two seasons, he registered 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He has the right dimensions for an edge rusher at 6-5 and 266 pounds.

2. Ezra Cleveland, T, Boise State: He is one of the fastest-rising players in the draft. He isn’t as talented as future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, but his style of blocking is similar.

3. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: He is the perfect fit for a team looking for a cornerback who can hold up well in press coverage.

4. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: He has played wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner. His 4.55 speed may scare some, but Richard Sherman is having a Hall of Fame career with 4.56 speed. Diggs is a playmaker.

5. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: Mims should go toward the bottom of the first round. He has the size (6-3, 207 pounds) and the speed (4.38-second 40) to help a three-receiver offense.

6. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: There’s debate over the draft’s top safety, but McKinney gets the nod because of his versatility. He can play slot cornerback and free safety.

7. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: He follows Nick Chubb and Sony Michel as Georgia running backs in the NFL. He has a great combination of running and pass-catching ability.

8. Josh Jones, T, Houston: His performance in the Senior Bowl boosted his stock; he displayed good athleticism and fared well against good defensive linemen.

9. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU: He has the ability to play low to the ground and cause problems for guards and centers trying to block him. He can be an effective inside pass rusher.

10. Grant Delpit, S, LSU: Not only is Delpit a playmaker at free safety, but he is a hard hitter. If needed, he can move into the box as a strong safety.

11. Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn: A four-year starter who can bull-rush and disrupt blockers at the line of scrimmage, he is a good fit as a 3-4 defensive end or a 4-3 defensive tackle.

12. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State: He is a tough, durable runner who started for three years and had a 2,000-yard season in 2019. At 5-9 and 209 pounds, he hits the hole hard and could be an every-down back.

13. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: At 6-4 and 216 pounds, he is great in the red zone. He had back-to-back seasons with at least 12 touchdown receptions.

14. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: He is the best tight end in a weak draft for the position. At 6-6 and 262 pounds, he blocks well, and his 4.70-second speed gives him the ability to make plays downfield.

15. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington: A big-armed prospect with size, Eason would benefit from sitting and learning behind a veteran for at least a year.

16. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M: He isn’t Warren Sapp, but his playing style reminds me of Sapp’s: He’s a three-technique defensive tackle who can shoot the gaps and put pressure on the quarterback.

17. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: The only knock against him is his tendency to fumble. He is a productive 5-10, 226-pounder with 4.39-second 40 speed.

18. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: His run-after-the-catch ability will be attractive to teams, but his injury history and 4.58-second 40 time are reasons for concern.

19. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: He has paid a price for his 5.04-second time at the combine. At 6-5 and 275 pounds, he has first-round talent, but he might have to add 10 pounds and become an interior defender.