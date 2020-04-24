Still, some moves made more sense than others. Let’s take a look at the best picks as well as some of the most confusing decisions of Round 1.

Best picks

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (No. 5 overall)

The Dolphins nailed the draft by not getting cute. They didn’t need to trade up to land a potential franchise quarterback in Tagovailoa or his blindside protector in USC left tackle Austin Jackson at No. 18 overall. Then, they even managed to move back and add a fourth-round pick before taking Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at 30th overall. The Dolphins spent big money on their cornerbacks, but Igbinoghene could play the slot.

But ultimately, the most important player here is Tagovailoa. Clearly, Miami’s medical team was fine with his injured hip. The Dolphins won the first round of the draft.

Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (23)

This was a great first round for the Chargers. They stayed put at sixth overall and still landed their QB of choice in Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who is a big, talented passer with lots of potential. But I might have been more impressed with their bold move to trade up with the Patriots and land Murray, the second-best off-ball linebacker in this draft.

GM Tom Telesco knew he needed to get ahead of the Saints at No. 24. Murray fills a big need on defense that already has a lot of talent in the back seven. The Chargers have had a great offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa (13)

The Bucs were both lucky and smart. They benefited when Wirfs, who could have gone as early as fourth overall, fell to No. 13, but they were wise to move up one spot to add a potential starting right tackle for soon-to-be 43-year old quarterback Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay has Brady, a great receiving duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and now has filled the missing piece on its offensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida (9)

The Jags had to rebuild their defense and they nailed it with their two first-round picks. Henderson helps fill the void left by the Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye trades, while 20th pick K’Lavon Chaisson out of LSU is a dynamic edge rusher.

That’s two really good players at premium positions on defense. Now they just need to figure out a way to trade the disgruntled Yannick Ngakoue.

Biggest head-scratchers

San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina (14)

Kinlaw is a good player, and the Niners deserve credit for adding him and Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. They are talented prospects who fill their most important roster needs.

The thing I can’t get past is that by trading DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick, the 49ers swapped Buckner for Kinlaw and a fourth-round pick (what they received from the Bucs to move back one spot from 13 to 14). Clearly, salary cap considerations came into play, but Buckner is one of the three best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Kinlaw will have to play really well to match Buckner’s impact.

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State (26)

The Packers are supposed to be in win-now mode with Aaron Rodgers. That’s why the trade up for Love seems a little strange. Love is a first-round talent, but he’s not going to help Green Bay this year. Rookie quarterbacks are going to have a harder time than usual because of the shortened or canceled offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only did Green Bay not get Rodgers a pass-catcher he really needs, but drafting his successor might not make Rodgers very happy. Brett Favre wasn’t when the Packers drafted Rodgers.

Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech (27)

GM John Schneider has earned the benefit of the doubt, given his impressive draft record. But taking Brooks defied all odds. It was surprising enough that Seattle didn’t trade back, as it often does, but if the team stayed at No. 27, a pass-rushing defensive end would have filled its biggest need.

There simply isn’t a need for an inside linebacker on this team. Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are in their early 30s, but they still play well. Cody Barton, who was drafted last year, is expected to be the starting strongside linebacker. If needed, Bruce Irvin can also play there.

Brooks is a tackling machine, and perhaps Schneider will work out a trade for Ngakoue or sign Everson Griffen to fill the void at edge rusher. But as of now, there isn’t a clear path for Brooks to play a big role this year.

New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Speaking of decision-makers who deserve the benefit of the doubt, Sean Payton knows how to identify quality offensive linemen. And Ruiz was a first-round talent.

