The first round of the draft took place virtually Thursday night thanks to the technical wizardry of the IT and production staffs at ESPN and the NFL. The four-plus-hour socially distanced telecast went off without any obvious technical glitches. The 100-plus video feeds all worked. The Detroit Lions’ IT guy, stationed in a Winnebago outside General Manager Bob Quinn’s house just in case, was never called on to troubleshoot.

The NFL is never shy about celebrating itself as an avatar of American values, and the pandemic telecast was that, too. The event was blessed by Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who taped a video that aired at the top of the broadcast.

“We have important things that occur in the middle of [the pandemic], and one of them is the football draft,” Fauci said. “I want to commend those involved in these decisions to show that we can have something as important as that in a way that safeguards the life, the safety, the health of the American public.”

Everyone at the NFL surely nodded along.

During an interview on ESPN in the lead-up to the draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked by host Trey Wingo, “What’s it like to be the commissioner of a sport — the most popular sport in the country — in the midst of something like this?” And by the end of the night, ESPN uber-NFL reporter Adam Schefter was apologizing for forgetting that the WNBA had held its own draft less than a week ago.

But if the draft was classic NFL in many ways, it was also delightfully weird. Jones’s couch was a star of the telecast, but the telecast offered other peeks into the homes of team personnel and the prospects — from Arizona Coach Kliff Kingsbury, sockless and reclined while ensconced in his mountainside hacienda, to first pick Joe Burrow and his family watching from their living room in Ohio.

Home decor was the big winner of the night. Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor went the opposite route of Kingsbury, looking hidden inside the conference room of a Courtyard by Marriott somewhere, as the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay noted.

Ron Rivera had what looked like an oil painting of the Washington Redskins logo behind him, casually sitting next to an American flag. “Nice sectional couch,” Wingo commented on the living room of Kyle Smith, the Redskins’ vice president of player personnel.

Whether the Old Spice robe worn by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III counts as home decor is a separate question, but it was glorious all the same.

Wingo, alone in a studio at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., welcomed viewers to the draft by declaring, “Things have changed dramatically, and so have we.” He noted that colleague Todd McShay was missing the draft after contracting the coronavirus. As the draft unfolded, there weren’t many player interviews, which were missed, or the usual reports from team facilities about war-room machinations, which felt like less of a loss.

Wingo smoothly quarterbacked the telecast, a joint production of ESPN and NFL Network. The analysts’ in-home camera shots offered their own windows into the talent: Schefter’s immaculate bookshelves, Kurt Warner’s Hall of Fame bust behind him (a good flex or a needy reminder to anyone who forgot about those St. Louis Rams Super Bowls?), a purple flower arrangement and some iffy modern art for Daniel Jeremiah.

As for Goodell, his pregame interview offered a glimpse of his basement bookshelf, which featured a series of political biographies — Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman among them. He invited fans to virtually boo him, too, though in true NFL fashion, the boos also had a sponsor: Bud Light Seltzer.

“Keep it coming,” Goodell said to a virtual screen of fans on the wall behind him at one point.

Twenty-two minutes after the official 8 p.m. start, the picks finally came, with LSU’s Burrow joining the Bengals. Whether it was great TV didn’t really matter. It was riveting. And it was almost live sports, or at least something that tried to resemble it, during a pandemic, which was plenty enough for fans.