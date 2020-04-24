With the novel coronavirus pandemic scuttling the NFL’s plan to have teams and top players convene in Las Vegas for the draft, everyone was left to rely on the relative comforts of their own homes (or in the case of the players, their parents’ homes). That gave viewers a chance to see how coaches and general managers were set up, and rate them accordingly.

Just as the draft was getting going, the Cardinals, who picked eighth, threw down the gauntlet by posting a photo of their head coach’s digs. The 40-year-old Kingsbury made sure that his attire perfectly matched the spare, sophisticated setting.

In terms of scenic splendor, Jones couldn’t compete when his Cowboys got on the clock at pick No. 17. But his backdrop proved very intriguing, leading to a question posed by, among others, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

This is exactly where I would picture Jerry Jones drafting from. pic.twitter.com/IRW0zQ9e5Q — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) April 24, 2020

Is Jerry Jones on a yacht? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 24, 2020

The answer to that would seem to be yes, although a spokesman for the Cowboys did not provide an immediate response to a request for confirmation. A September 2019 feature on the 357-foot watercraft by Yachts International (can’t believe I let my subscription lapse) included an interior shot that left little doubt Jones was on the high seas when he selected CeeDee Lamb.

A look inside Jerry Jones' $250 million, 357-foot yacht where he is currently drafting from. #NFLDraft https://t.co/FqyVHTuqAY pic.twitter.com/LcTcFYDVLh — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 24, 2020

Not all of us need a little Dramamine with our quarantine, but that’s just how Jerruh rolls. In so doing, he sent a reminder that while the Kingsburys of the world can be justifiably proud of their tasteful furnishings and fabulous views, the truly wealthy make everyone else do the work of figuring out just how good they have it.

As for the look of Jones’s war room, his wife Gene “spent countless hours creating an interior that was sophisticated and inviting,” according to Yachts International.

“Striving for a light, open, contemporary look,” the magazine added, “she sourced bespoke furniture from Silverlining and Based Upon, both in the United Kingdom, and chose details by Swarovski.”

A lot of boats have a Jet Ski, but does yours have Swarovski? Didn’t think so.

Meanwhile, over at one of Dallas’s divisional rivals, first-year New York Giants Coach Joe Judge did not seem to be drafting in quite such an impressive setting.

Joe Judge the early leader for worst room to draft in...it’s like a room you’d interrogate terrorists in. pic.twitter.com/iBcDlA0h8p — John Scukanec (@jscukanec) April 24, 2020

Then there was Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor, whose team had the first pick. He had reason to feel excited about record-setting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow but less so about the ridicule his setup received.

zac taylor looks like he's about to deny my loan for a barbershop/recording studio/sandwich shop pic.twitter.com/oAlsyYbZ7b — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 24, 2020

Glad Zac Taylor was able to conduct this draft from the business center of a La Quinta Inn. pic.twitter.com/fdOTIrVjUy — Justin Ayers (@Ayers4President) April 24, 2020

Zac Taylor’s looks like he’s the manager of a car rental place pic.twitter.com/vUSbyF5g3g — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 24, 2020

Kliff Kingsbury and Zac Taylor are doing the same thing here. pic.twitter.com/tAioWTtR96 — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 24, 2020

To no one’s surprise, Detroit Lions Coach Matt Patricia had his trusty pencil behind his ear as he worked from home, while some were disappointed that the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule apparently left his smock behind at Baylor. Rhule also got tweaked for the uber-ordinariness of his cabinets.

Does Matt Patricia wake up, shower and sleep with a pencil behind his ear or...? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RrAjl69kJw — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) April 24, 2020

The competition for “Most Sterile Home Office” is fierce amongst NFL coaches but Matt Rhule leads with his middle school library audio/visual materials cabinets. pic.twitter.com/9m7WZ8oXeE — Russell Smith (@Russell___Smith) April 24, 2020

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton appeared intent on not being caught with a low blood-sugar level, to judge from the cans of soda and movie-theater sweets arrayed at his coffee table work station. Where Payton opted for a very lived-in look, not everything was alive and well at Minnesota Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer’s pad.

Expected a little more out of Sean Payton’s setup. pic.twitter.com/hJsM21jVaT — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) April 24, 2020

The only thing more Minnesotan would be Mike Zimmer making his pick from a red house on the ice. pic.twitter.com/Rx5Umc7tR5 — Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) April 24, 2020

Finally, the coach who most got a “W” for his draft lair — in the sense that it was immediately followed by “TF” — was the Tennessee Titans’ Mike Vrabel. What exactly was happening here?

I want to visit Mike Vrabel's house. pic.twitter.com/AuNscJchO9 — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) April 24, 2020

I'd read 10,000 words each on every person in Mike Vrabel's house pic.twitter.com/MTZXP3QDej — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) April 24, 2020

Someone get caught pooping at Mike Vrabel's draft party? pic.twitter.com/BYpRrtDXoD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 24, 2020

Suffice it to say that at the introductory news conference for the Titans’ first-round pick, Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, there need to be many more questions about Vrabel’s war room than about the coach’s newest player.

