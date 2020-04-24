Condolences and prayers to the family of @NSUDemonsFB alum Jace Prescott. Great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute. Remember at Texas State, after they kicked a FG in OT, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our OT Booker to win the game. #RIP pic.twitter.com/PY3LFHsQav— Greg Burke (@demonsforkem) April 24, 2020
The Cowboys did not give a cause of death. The Star-Telegram reports that Jace Prescott died at his home in Orange, Texas, located on the state’s eastern border with Louisiana. His uncle, Phillip Ebarb, told the paper that Jace Prescott’s girlfriend was home with him at the time of his death.
“It’s the worst day of my life, all of our lives,” Ebarb said. “We’re all freaking devastated.”
Five years older than Dak Prescott and the middle of three brothers, Jace Prescott was a star football player at Haughton High School in Louisiana before moving on to play on the offensive line for Northwestern State from 2008 to 2010.
“He was a great kid who dominated games,” Prescott’s high school football coach, Rodney Guin, told the Shreveport Times on Thursday. “He was a pleasure to coach — as were all the Prescott boys.”
Last year, Jace Prescott appeared alongside his brothers in a commercial for Chunky Soup.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on brothers Tad, Jace co-starring in @CampbellsChunky commercial: "When you’re able to share that moment with your brothers, see them being rookies in front of the camera?— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 19, 2019
“It’s an unbearable time right now and I know all the prayers and thoughts go out to Dak and his family, and [we] just [ask] for everybody to respect his privacy,” Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.
Last year, Dak Prescott posted a photo of his brothers on his Twitter feed. Jace Prescott is on the left:
Reliving what it was like growing up with the Prescott house with my brothers was a great experience… Welcome to the @campbellschunky #SoupSquad Jace & Tad! #FootballisFamily #Faith #Fight #Finish #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/Dyj19DJcf1— Dak Prescott (@dak) June 28, 2019
