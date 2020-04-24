The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday night that Jace Prescott, older brother of quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday morning. He was 31.

“We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Thursday night during the NFL draft. “We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you’re young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitively to players when they have a tragedy.”

The Cowboys did not give a cause of death. The Star-Telegram reports that Jace Prescott died at his home in Orange, Texas, located on the state’s eastern border with Louisiana. His uncle, Phillip Ebarb, told the paper that Jace Prescott’s girlfriend was home with him at the time of his death.

“It’s the worst day of my life, all of our lives,” Ebarb said. “We’re all freaking devastated.”

Five years older than Dak Prescott and the middle of three brothers, Jace Prescott was a star football player at Haughton High School in Louisiana before moving on to play on the offensive line for Northwestern State from 2008 to 2010.

“He was a great kid who dominated games,” Prescott’s high school football coach, Rodney Guin, told the Shreveport Times on Thursday. “He was a pleasure to coach — as were all the Prescott boys.”

Last year, Jace Prescott appeared alongside his brothers in a commercial for Chunky Soup.

“It’s an unbearable time right now and I know all the prayers and thoughts go out to Dak and his family, and [we] just [ask] for everybody to respect his privacy,” Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.

Last year, Dak Prescott posted a photo of his brothers on his Twitter feed. Jace Prescott is on the left:

Read more: