The Cowboys did not give a cause of death. The Star-Telegram reported Prescott died at his home in Orange, Tex. His uncle, Phillip Ebarb, told the paper that Jace Prescott’s girlfriend was home with him at the time of his death.
“It’s the worst day of my life, all of our lives,” Ebarb said. “We’re all freaking devastated.”
Five years older than Dak Prescott and the middle of three brothers, Jace Prescott was a star football player at Louisiana’s Haughton High before moving on to play on the offensive line for Football Championship Subdivision squad Northwestern State from 2008 to 2010.
“He was a great kid who dominated games,” Prescott’s high school football coach, Rodney Guin, told the Shreveport Times. “He was a pleasure to coach — as were all the Prescott boys.”
Last year, Jace Prescott appeared alongside his brothers in a commercial for Chunky Soup.
“It’s an unbearable time right now and I know all the prayers and thoughts go out to Dak and his family, and [we] just [ask] for everybody to respect his privacy,” Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said.
Last year, Dak Prescott posted a photo of his brothers on his Twitter feed. Jace Prescott is on the left.
