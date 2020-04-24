Recently, Tyson, 53, revealed during an Instagram Live interview with rapper T.I. that he has been training to fight again, not with a comeback bid in mind but instead for a worthy cause.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson said. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected [person] like me.”

In 2012, Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts) founded the Mike Tyson Cares Foundation, whose mission is to “give kids a fighting chance” by funding centers that provide for the comprehensive needs of children from broken homes.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week,” Tyson told T.I. “That’s been tough. My body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts. I’ve been working out. I’ve been trying to get into the ring. I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get into shape.”

Tyson grew up in some of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods in New York and by his 13th birthday had been arrested 38 times, according to an interview in Rolling Stone in December 2013.

Once he turned pro, his career had peaks and some notable valleys. He served prison time after he was found guilty by a jury in March 1992 of raping Desiree Washington in an Indianapolis hotel room nearly a year earlier. Tyson, 25 at the time of his conviction, served less than three years of six-year sentence before his first comeback fight, defeating Peter McNeeley in a first-round disqualification.

On Nov. 22, 1986, when he was 20, Tyson scored a second-round technical knockout of Trevor Berbick to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history by capturing the World Boxing Council title.

He outlasted James Smith in a 12-round unanimous decision March 7, 1987, to claim the World Boxing Association belt and beat Tony Tucker, also via unanimous decision, in August of the same year to secure the International Boxing Federation title.

In 1990, Tyson lost for the first time, getting knocked out by James “Buster” Douglas in the 10th round in what’s considered one of the greatest upsets in sports history. Oddsmakers had installed Tyson as 42-1 favorite in the fight held at the Tokyo Dome.

Tyson also infamously bit the ear of Evander Holyfield in the 11th round during their 1997 title bout and lost when referee Mills Lane stopped the fight before the start of the 12th.

All of that no doubt will be rehashed plenty if Tyson steps into the ring again, even if only for charity.

“I do two hours on cardio,” Tyson said of his training regimen. “I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps, then I start my day with the boxing thing. I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.

“I’m starting to put those combinations together. I’m in pain. I feel like three guys kicked the [crap] out of me.”