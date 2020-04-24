How to watch

When: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN, NFL Network, ABC

Streaming: ESPN.com, ESPN app, NFL.com/Watch, NFL app

Story lines to know

Where will the second-tier QBs land? Four quarterbacks were taken in Thursday night’s opening round. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert went among the top six selections. The Green Bay Packers made the night’s most provocative move by trading up to take Jordan Love 26th overall. The next tier of available quarterbacks is in focus Friday, with Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Washington’s Jacob Eason available.

Which veteran players will be traded? The Cincinnati Bengals could trade quarterback Andy Dalton after choosing Burrow first overall Thursday. The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly could deal tailback Leonard Fournette or edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. The Washington Redskins have not found a taker yet for left tackle Trent Williams, and the trade market for Williams likely dwindled Thursday when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets chose offensive tackles within the draft’s first 13 picks.

What will the Patriots do? The New England Patriots traded down Thursday, out of the first round entirely. They passed up their chance to draft Love and, for now, still have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as Coach Bill Belichick’s starting-quarterback options entering the post-Tom Brady era. The Patriots possess five picks Friday, giving them plenty of room to maneuver if they’re interested in Hurts, Fromm or Eason.

When will the running backs go? The diminished value of running backs in the modern-day NFL was underscored when only one of them was drafted Thursday. LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire just slipped into the opening round, going 32nd to the Kansas City Chiefs. Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor remain available for Day 2.

What about the next tier of receivers? The expected run on wide receivers began with the 12th overall choice when the Las Vegas Raiders took Alabama’s Henry Ruggs, the first of six wide receivers selected in the opening round. But there’s plenty of remaining talent at the position. Baylor’s Denzel Mims, Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault are among the receivers still on the board.

Will the process have any hiccups? There were no major glitches during Thursday’s first round, seemingly justifying the NFL’s decision to move forward with the draft remotely over the objection of an advisory group of general managers. Even so, the NFL shouldn’t gloat just yet. There are, after all, two nights and six rounds still to go.

Will viewers again tune in? An average of 15.6 million viewers watched Thursday night’s opening round across all platforms, the league announced Friday. That was up 37 percent from last year and breaks the previous record of 12.4 million viewers in 2014, according to the NFL. Will the audience remain sizable Friday? Goodell, who usually only announces first-round picks, is scheduled to handle Friday night’s announcements as well.