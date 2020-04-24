There was so much pre-draft consternation about what could go wrong. But through two of the draft’s three days and three of its seven rounds, things mostly have gone right. There have been no major technological glitches. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has announced the picks from his home in Westchester County, N.Y. Viewers have seen coaches, GMs and just-drafted players in their homes. They’ve seen New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick’s dog.

The NFL seems to have succeeded, mostly, in its bid to promote a modest sense of normalcy in the most abnormal of times. Fans have been able to focus on the football aspects, debating issues such as the wisdom of the Green Bay Packers trading up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love during Thursday night’s opening round.

“Thank you,” Goodell said near the end of Friday night’s telecast, “for joining us for another night filled with enjoyment, hope and optimism.”

Second-round picks

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

34. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman, WR, USC

35. Detroit Lions: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

36. New York Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

37. New England Patriots: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

38. Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

39. Miami Dolphins: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana

40. Houston Texans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

41. Colts: Johnathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

43. Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

44. Cleveland Browns: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota

46. Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

47. Atlanta Falcons: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

48. Seattle Seahawks: Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

50. Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

51. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

52. Los Angeles Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

54. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

55. Baltimore Ravens: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

56. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

57. Los Angeles Rams: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

58. Minnesota Vikings: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

59. New York Jets: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

60. New England Patriots: Josh Uche, DE, Michigan

61. Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

62. Green Bay Packers: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

64. Carolina Panthers: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Third-round picks

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

66. Washington Redskins: Antonio Gibson, RB/WR, Memphis

67. Detroit Lions: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame

68. New York Jets: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal

69. Seattle Seahawks: Damien Lewis, G, LSU

70. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Jones, S, Texas

71. Baltimore Ravens: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

72. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

74. New Orleans Saints: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

75. Detroit Lions: Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

77. Denver Broncos: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

78. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

79. New York Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Lynn Bowden Jr., RB/WR, Kentucky

81. Las Vegas Raiders: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

82. Dallas Cowboys: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

83. Denver Broncos: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

84. Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

85. Indianapolis Colts: Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

86. Buffalo Bills: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

87. New England Patriots: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

88. Cleveland Browns: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

89. Minnesota Vikings: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

90. Houston Texans: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida

91. New England Patriots: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

92. Baltimore Ravens: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

93. Tennessee Titans: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

94. Green Bay Packers: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

95. Denver Broncos: McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

97. Cleveland Browns: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

98. Baltimore Ravens: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

99. New York Giants: Matt Peart, OT, U-Conn.

100. Las Vegas Raiders: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

101. New England Patriots: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte

103. Philadelphia Eagles: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

104. Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

105. New Orleans Saints: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

106. Baltimore Ravens: Tyre Phillips, G, Mississippi State

Andy Dalton, Trent Williams, Leonard Fournette not traded yet By Mark Maske So much for trades of prominent veteran players that were speculated to happen during this NFL draft. If they're going to happen at all, they'll have to occur Saturday as the fourth to seventh rounds take place. The Cincinnati Bengals have not traded quarterback Andy Dalton even after taking his replacement, Joe Burrow, first overall Thursday night. It's unlikely that any team would give up much for Dalton, with Cam Newton and Jameis Winston available as free agents and draft-eligible quarterbacks Jake Fromm of Georgia and Jacob Eason of Washington unpicked heading into Day 3. The Jacksonville Jaguars have found no takers for tailback Leonard Fournette. The Washington Redskins have not completed a deal for former Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who is seeking a trade. The trade market for Williams dwindled further Friday when the Minnesota Vikings selected Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second round. The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their offensive tackle needs during the first round.

Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason remain available for Day 3 By Mark Maske Quarterbacks Jake Fromm of Georgia and Jacob Eason of Washington were not picked on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts was the only quarterback chosen Friday, selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round. That was after four quarterbacks came off the board during Thursday night's opening round: LSU's Joe Burrow first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa fifth to the Miami Dolphins, Oregon's Justin Herbert sixth to the Los Angeles Chargers and Utah State's Jordan Love 26th to the Green Bay Packers. It's surprising that Fromm and Eason have fallen to Day 3. There was some pre-draft debate among analysts over which quarterback — Hurts, Fromm or Eason — was the draft's fifth-best. Still, this draft class is considered deep at other positions. There were relatively few quarterback-needy teams entering the draft, with all the movement of prominent veteran quarterbacks earlier this offseason. And teams have opted to take promising players at other positions rather than chasing quarterbacks who probably won't be in their immediate plans.

Pats make it a pair of third-round TEs By Mark Maske The New England Patriots doubled up on third-round tight ends. The Patriots traded back into the third round with the New York Jets to get the 101st overall selection and used it on Virginia Tech's Dalton Keene. They'd taken fellow tight end Devin Asiasi of UCLA 10 picks earlier. New England has taken three defensive players and two tight ends on Day 2, without addressing its quarterback situation.

Gronk-less Patriots take a TE By Mark Maske The New England Patriots, after trading Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, addressed their tight end situation in the third round by choosing UCLA's Devin Asiasi. The Patriots traded up to take Asiasi 91st overall. They'd used their first three picks in the draft on defensive players, taking Division II Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger and Michigan linebacker Josh Uche in the second round and selecting Alabama outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings earlier in the third round. New England traded out of the first round Thursday, opting against taking Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The Patriots have not added a quarterback to go with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, although Georgia's Jake Fromm and Washington's Jacob Eason remain available.

Raiders are stockpiling WRs By Mark Maske The Las Vegas Raiders apparently really wanted wide receivers in this NFL draft. Really, really, really. The Raiders have made four selections so far, and three of them have been wide receivers. They made Alabama's Henry Ruggs the first wideout taken with the 12th overall choice Thursday night. Now they've used consecutive third-round picks on wide receivers, Kentucky's Lynn Bowden and South Carolina's Bryan Edwards. Their only non-wideout choice was the questionable first-round selection of Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette. General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden are doing all they can to compensate for last season's failed effort to make things work with wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Retooling Dolphins make six of draft's first 70 picks By Mark Maske The Miami Dolphins, finally reaping the draft-pick benefits of last season's roster dismantling, made six of the first 70 selections in this NFL draft through the early stages of Round 3. The Dolphins used three choices each on offense and defense. After taking a chance on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his recovery from hip surgery with the fifth overall pick, the Dolphins added two offensive tackles, USC's Austin Jackson later in the first round and Louisiana-Lafayette's Robert Hunt early in the second round. They used one pick in each of the first three rounds on their defense. Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was chosen late in the first round. Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was taken in the second round, and Texas safety Brandon Jones was the pick early in the third round.

Seven WRs, five RBs in Round 2 By Mark Maske The second round was kind to wide receivers and running backs. There were seven wideouts chosen in the second round after six were taken in Thursday night's opening round. The second-round receivers taken were Tee Higgins by Cincinnati, Michael Pittman by Indianapolis, Laviska Shenault by Jacksonville, KJ Hamler by Denver, Chase Claypool by Pittsburgh, Van Jefferson by the Los Angeles Rams and Denzel Mims by the New York Jets. Five running backs were selected in Round 2 after only one came off the board in the first round. The second-rounders were D'Andre Swift by Detroit, Jonathan Taylor by the Colts, Cam Akers by the Rams, J.K. Dobbins by Baltimore and A.J. Dillon by Green Bay.

Vikings choose a tackle, possibly taking them out of Trent Williams chase By Mark Maske The Minnesota Vikings used a second-round choice on Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland, perhaps removing them as a possibility to trade for Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. The Vikings were thought to be the top remaining team in pursuit of Williams entering the second day of the draft after the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose offensive tackles during Thursday night's opening round. Instead, the Vikings used the draft's 58th overall selection on Cleveland. Redskins don't know when a Trent Williams trade might happen The Redskins' options for a Williams trade continue to dwindle. They are believed to have been seeking a second-round pick for Williams, who is looking for a trade after not playing at all for the Redskins last season. The Redskins might have to either lower their asking price for Williams or keep him and try to convince him to play for them during the 2020 season.

Link copied link Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins to the Ravens By Mark Maske The Baltimore Ravens set a single-season NFL rushing record last season on their way to securing the AFC’s top playoff seed, thanks in part to the contributions of their breathtaking young quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson. And they still used a second-round choice to bolster that running game, selecting Ohio State tailback J.K. Dobbins. He potentially can split carries at running back with veteran Mark Ingram. Dobbins was the fourth running back selected in the second round and the fifth taken in the draft.

Link copied link Eagles make Jalen Hurts the first QB taken on Day 2 By Mark Maske Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback taken on Day 2 of the NFL draft, going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 21st selection of the second round. Hurts, who transferred from Alabama after losing the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa, becomes the backup to Carson Wentz in Philadelphia. Wentz stayed healthy last season but has been plagued by injuries in his NFL career, and the Eagles allowed former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to leave via free agency before last season. Hurts was the fifth quarterback chosen in the draft after Joe Burrow, Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love were selected in the first round. Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Washington’s Jacob Eason remain available.

Link copied link Todd Gurley-less Rams go RB with first pick By Mark Maske The Los Angeles Rams released tailback Todd Gurley earlier this offseason. They used their first pick of the NFL draft to address their running back situation. The Rams used the 20th choice of the second round, No. 52 overall, on Florida State’s Cam Akers. He was the third running back taken in the second round — after D’Andre Swift by Detroit and Jonathan Taylor by Indianapolis — after only one, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, went during Thursday night’s first round. The Rams didn’t have a first-round selection because of the Jalen Ramsey trade.

Link copied link Steelers add a WR with first choice of this draft By Mark Maske The Pittsburgh Steelers made their debut pick in this draft and it was interesting. They passed up a chance to fortify at running back or get a quarterbacking successor to Ben Roethlisberger, and instead added at wide receiver, choosing Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool with the 17th selection of the second round. The Steelers can team Claypool with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington. They left running back J.K. Dobbins and quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason on the board. Pittsburgh was without a first-round choice after trading it to Miami for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick last season.

Link copied link Broncos make it two WRs in two rounds By Mark Maske The Denver Broncos are doing everything they can to help second-year quarterback Drew Lock, who showed promise last season as a rookie and could be the answer to the franchise’s recent issues at the position. Front office football czar John Elway has used the Broncos’ first two picks of this draft on wide receivers. Denver took Penn State’s KJ Hamler in the second round, 46th overall. “He’s an electric player with excellent speed and high character,” Elway wrote on Twitter. The Broncos took Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy during Thursday night’s opening round.