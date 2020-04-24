“Well, I have a young IT fellow over here with me,” he told reporters Thursday night. “And we’re social distancing. Part of it is the mask. I’m fine.”
Gettleman, 69, also is a cancer survivor, beating lymphoma with the help of chemotherapy in 2018, and while having an instance of the disease in the past doesn’t necessarily make one more susceptible to the novel coronavirus, it’s probably safer for Gettleman to wear the mast than not.
“Most people who were treated for cancer in the past (especially if it was years ago) are likely to have normal immune function, but each person is different,” the American Cancer Society writes on its website in a story about cancer patients and the coronavirus.
Gettleman may have taken more-earned heat for his actual selection with the No. 4 pick Thursday night, Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas. While the Giants certainly needed help on their offensive line and no one was questioning Thomas’s selection as a high first-round pick, a number of draft gurus had him ranked behind offensive line prospects such as Jedrick Wills (who went 10th to the Browns), Mekhi Becton (11th to the Jets) and Tristan Wirfs (13th to the Bucs).
“All of ‘em got great traits, they’re all going to be tremendous pros,” Giants Coach Joe Judge said, “but we did what was best for the Giants.”
