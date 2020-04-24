When asked during a video news conference following Washington’s selection of Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick about a possible Williams trade, Redskins vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith said he did not know when it might happen.
“It could happen in five minutes, it could happen tomorrow, it might not happen in the next few days,” Smith said. “It’s just something we’re tying to work through and continue with our making calls and fielding calls and we’ll go from there.”
The Redskins have been asking for a second-round pick in exchange for the 31-year-old Williams, who did not play last season after a dispute with former team president Bruce Allen. They gave Williams and his agent permission to find a potential suitor who would also give Williams a new contract, but teams either have not met Williams’s contract demands or the Redskins’ trade request. Washington’s front office has told teams it is willing to consider offers that could equate to the value of a second-round pick, like two third-round selections.
The Minnesota Vikings, who did not draft a tackle on Thursday, have expressed interest in a Williams trade, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person added that the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers also have inquired about Williams, though those two teams don’t have a pressing need for a starting tackle.
