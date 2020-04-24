In a news release that included a statement in which Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he was “proud to host these UFC events,” the company promised to stage UFC 249 on May 9. Two more events are scheduled for May 13 and 16, all without fans in attendance, at the city’s Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

UFC 249 will be televised as a pay-per-view event by ESPN, which said in a statement, “Sports play an important role in people’s lives and can bring moments of escape in challenging times. We look forward to bringing UFC to fans again.”

AD

AD

Dana White tells @MeganOlivi that Joe Rogan will be doing commentary for UFC 249. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 24, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been eager to reopen his state’s economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, recently placing professional sports operations, as well as the sports-entertainment company WWE, on a list of “essential businesses” exempt from shelter-in-place requirements.

“My team is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these back-to-back events,” White said in a statement.

The UFC president told TMZ Sports that the events would feature “an overabundance of safety,” calling such measures “nothing new” for his company.

“We have really smart people who’ve been working on this, and we’re gonna spend whatever it costs to make sure the fighters, their camps, the commission, the referees, our production people and everybody is safe that’s gonna go to this event,” White said. “We’re going to do everything, and then we’re gonna go even another level above that.”

AD

AD

The Jacksonville events appear to have the sanctioning support of the Florida State Boxing Commission, whose executive director said in a statement, “Health and safety protocols will be in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals who are helping to make these events possible.”

UFC 249 was originally scheduled for April 18 at New York’s Barclays Center, but local authorities eventually ruled it out as the pandemic spurred sharp restrictions on public gatherings. White said earlier this month that UFC 249 had been moved to a casino on tribal land in California, but that ESPN/Disney officials asked him to “stand down” following consultation with that state’s governor, Gavin Newsom (D).

The event initially was to feature lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his belt against Tony Ferguson in a long-awaited showdown, but Nurmagomedov, who had left training in San Jose to return to his native Russia, bowed out. Justin Gaethje (21-2) was brought in as a replacement before the California arrangements stalled, and he is still set to take on Ferguson (26-3) in Jacksonville.

AD

AD

UFC 249′s co-main event pits bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo (15-2) against former titleholder Dominick Cruz (22-2). Other matchups of note on the 12-fight card include: heavyweights Francis Ngannou (14-3) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-0); heavyweights Greg Hardy (6-2) and Yorgan De Castro (5-0); welterweights Donald Cerrone (36-14) and Anthony Pettis (22-10); and strawweights Carla Esparza (16-6) and Michelle Waterson (17-7).

“They want to fight. People are hitting us up and want to fight,” White said of his stable of competitors to ESPN. “We’re putting together three cards in a week. People who want to fight are going to get fights.”

White had previously claimed the UFC managed to secure a private island in an undisclosed location and would use it to stage events with international competitors who would have difficulty traveling to the United States. He said Friday (via Bloody Elbow) that “Fight Island should be up and running in June."

AD

AD

“We really are putting an Octagon on the beach,” said White. “There’s going to be training facilities there for people. There are hotels. And the whole island is going to be built, all the infrastructure is going to be built for the UFC to come do fights there.”

White also indicated that a fourth show in Jacksonville might take place on May 23. The city’s mayor said in his statement that hosting UFC events there was part of a plan to “move step-by-step on the path toward economic recovery.”

“The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that’s presented a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally on ESPN and ESPN+,” Curry said. “With Jacksonville continuing to outpace other cities and regions, we are excited to continue to lead as host to these world-class, international sports entertainment organizations.”

AD

AD