Bill Belichick has been replaced by a dog pic.twitter.com/gE0QSHgMm5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 24, 2020

That would be Nike, the Alaskan Klee Kai owned by Belichick and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday. And if there was any lingering doubt about Nike’s status as a good boy, he got a treat when Belichick eventually turned up.

AD

Bill Belichick's dog Nike gets a much-deserved treat.pic.twitter.com/ry02SqLhUU — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 24, 2020

This year’s draft was supposed feature teams’ brain trusts and top prospects convening in Las Vegas, but those plans were derailed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Everyone was ordered to either make or wait for picks from the relative comfort and safety of their own homes, which has given viewers an unusual — and in many cases, fascinating — glimpse into the domestic arrangements of NFL coaches and general managers.

AD

In the case of Belichick, what may have been most unusual to observers was the way Nike humanized the notoriously taciturn and unsentimental mastermind behind New England’s 20-year dynasty. But whose heart could fail to melt at the sight of this gorgeous creature that looks a lot like a miniature husky?

Among those falling for Nike were plenty of folks following the draft online. Of course, the sight of man’s best friend sitting where most expected to see arguably the greatest coach of all time sparked plenty of jokes, too.

AD

THE PATRIOTS DYNASTY IS OVER

BRADY IS GONE

GRONK IS GONE

BELICHICK HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A DOG pic.twitter.com/WXZKFP695j — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 24, 2020

Some people teach their dogs to fetch and sit.



Bill Belichick teaches his dog to draft defensive backs from obscure Division II schools in the second round. pic.twitter.com/86mRjElbh3 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 24, 2020

“Look, you’re gonna have to throw me a bone here and add another 6th round pick.” - Bill Belichick’s dog (probably) pic.twitter.com/UhFlQIjTLD — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) April 24, 2020

Josh McDaniels sticking in New England for 20 years only to have Bill Belichick name a dog as his replacement would be outstanding. pic.twitter.com/OiC6RGppjS — ShelterInPlacePickle (@sportspickle) April 25, 2020

When the Patriots’ second pick came up on Friday, he was nowhere to be found. Nike, that is. Actually, neither was Belichick, who may have been walking Nike, for all we know.

Belichick is in the guest room trying to figure out how to hack into the rest of the league’s Zoom meetings. pic.twitter.com/gbyEOEFLuR — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 25, 2020

Some sharp-eyed viewers noticed another change from the Patriots’ first to second pick — a large sticker on Belichick’s Apple laptop, all the better to hide his patronage of a company with which the NFL does not have a corporate partnership. As it turned out, cameras caught who appeared to be Holliday making an effort to help her boyfriend with league compliance.

AD

So it was Belichick's girlfriend who covered the Apple logo pic.twitter.com/9cn883wddY — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 25, 2020

Belichick was back at his post for New England’s third pick, which was in the third round, but Nike was swooshing around somewhere else. By then, the dog had already inspired a Twitter account. True fans of Nike were hip to the fact that he already had his own Instagram account.

AD

Nike first gained attention when Belichick was spotted carrying him around at a 2018 college lacrosse game involving a Holy Cross team coached by Belichick’s daughter. Apart from the incongruous sight of the Patriots’ stoic leader toting a cute little pooch was the fact that Nike appeared to be sporting Belichick’s signature game-day look: a hoodie.

🚨 BILL BELICHICK'S DOG IS WEARING A HOODIE WITH ITS SLEEVES CUT OFF 🚨



(spotted by @IronRooster606 on a photo by @m_doherty23) pic.twitter.com/0J8pVe8G3K — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) April 19, 2018

“I love dogs — all dogs,” Belichick declared in a 2018 interview with CNBC, noting the “unconditional love” they offered.

“You just walk in the door, they love you. They wag their tail, they look at you, they’re happy to see you,” he said. “It doesn’t make any difference what kind of day you had or what happened or anything else. … I get plenty of football with football. I love football, but it’s nice to get away, [have] a change of scenery and not talk about it.”

AD

AD

The NFL draft has been providing fans with many changes of scenery, as the coverage jumps around from one residence of a coach or general manager to another. Few would have expected that a peek at Belichick’s domestic war room would have provided one of the most amusingly cute moments thus far, and we can only hope to see more of Nike when the draft wraps up on Saturday.