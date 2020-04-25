The New England Patriots are known to be fond of trick plays so perhaps it should have been no surprise that when the team finally was on the clock for its first pick in the NFL draft during Friday’s second round, Bill Belichick opted for a pooch punt.

When ESPN’s cameras showed the Patriots head coach’s residence, he punted on actually being on screen. In Belichick’s place, sitting alertly at his laptop? One very cute pooch.

That would be Nike, the Alaskan Klee Kai owned by Belichick and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday. And if there was any lingering doubt about Nike’s status as a good boy, he got a treat when Belichick eventually turned up.

This year’s draft was supposed feature teams’ brain trusts and top prospects convening in Las Vegas, but those plans were derailed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Everyone was ordered to either make or wait for picks from the relative comfort and safety of their own homes, which has given viewers an unusual — and in many cases, fascinating — glimpse into the domestic arrangements of NFL coaches and general managers.

In the case of Belichick, what may have been most unusual to observers was the way Nike humanized the notoriously taciturn and unsentimental mastermind behind New England’s 20-year dynasty. But whose heart could fail to melt at the sight of this gorgeous creature that looks a lot like a miniature husky?

Among those falling for Nike were plenty of folks following the draft online. Of course, the sight of man’s best friend sitting where most expected to see arguably the greatest coach of all time sparked plenty of jokes, too.

When the Patriots’ second pick came up on Friday, he was nowhere to be found. Nike, that is. Actually, neither was Belichick, who may have been walking Nike, for all we know.

Some sharp-eyed viewers noticed another change from the Patriots’ first to second pick — a large sticker on Belichick’s Apple laptop, all the better to hide his patronage of a company with which the NFL does not have a corporate partnership. As it turned out, cameras caught who appeared to be Holliday making an effort to help her boyfriend with league compliance.

Belichick was back at his post for New England’s third pick, which was in the third round, but Nike was swooshing around somewhere else. By then, the dog had already inspired a Twitter account. True fans of Nike were hip to the fact that he already had his own Instagram account.

Nike first gained attention when Belichick was spotted carrying him around at a 2018 college lacrosse game involving a Holy Cross team coached by Belichick’s daughter. Apart from the incongruous sight of the Patriots’ stoic leader toting a cute little pooch was the fact that Nike appeared to be sporting Belichick’s signature game-day look: a hoodie.

“I love dogs — all dogs,” Belichick declared in a 2018 interview with CNBC, noting the “unconditional love” they offered.

“You just walk in the door, they love you. They wag their tail, they look at you, they’re happy to see you,” he said. “It doesn’t make any difference what kind of day you had or what happened or anything else. … I get plenty of football with football. I love football, but it’s nice to get away, [have] a change of scenery and not talk about it.”

The NFL draft has been providing fans with many changes of scenery, as the coverage jumps around from one residence of a coach or general manager to another. Few would have expected that a peek at Belichick’s domestic war room would have provided one of the most amusingly cute moments thus far, and we can only hope to see more of Nike when the draft wraps up on Saturday.

