Some of the initial theories pointed to Wentz’s extensive injury history, as well as scenarios in which the sturdy, athletic Hurts is used as a multifaceted weapon along the lines of the New Orleans Saints’ Taysom Hill. ESPN offered another possible reason Saturday for the unpopular pick: the novel coronavirus.

“In this day and age, I’ve had teams tell me it’s more important than ever to have a backup quarterback in this pandemic,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said before the NFL draft resumed with the fourth round. “We’re going to be playing next year, coronavirus is out there, covid-19 — what if your quarterback gets the virus? It’s an interesting situation here.

“I think there are more problems now than ever before, and so I think teams are looking to shore up the most important position in this sport, and that’s why the Eagles did it."

Adam Schefter says multiple teams have told him they’re worried about their starting QB getting the rona, and that’s why the Eagles took Jalen Hurts despite having Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/72pyiHXlMS — dhm (@dhm) April 25, 2020

Schefter’s report immediately raised a number of questions among observers online, not the least of which was whether he got his information, at least in part, from an Eagles organization looking to put a positive spin on their allocation of the 53rd overall pick.

A more pressing question could be: if Wentz actually did contract the coronavirus, wouldn’t Hurts (along with other Eagles players) have to go into self-quarantine, thus impeding his ability to help the team?

In addition, the very fact that NFL teams have had to scrap their offseason programs because of the coronavirus makes it all the less likely that a rookie quarterback such as Hurts, who starred at Alabama and Oklahoma and finished second to Joe Burrow in last year’s Heisman voting, will be able to master the Eagles’ playbook and the complexities of the position at the pro level quickly enough to make an impact. And if we are still in the midst of a pandemic over a year from now … well, we’ll all have a much worse problem to solve than how best to shore up Philadelphia’s quarterback spot.

In any event, there is no reason to think that just because Wentz appears to be injury-prone, he may also be pandemic-prone. There is reason to wonder about who fed Schefter that bit of insider information, and what kind of reasoning was really behind it.

