McFarland averaged 8.2 yards per carry in 2018 and 5.4 yards per attempt the following season. As a Terrapin, the 5-foot-9 former DeMatha standout frequently burst past defenders for large gains. When Maryland nearly upset Ohio State in 2018, McFarland torched the Buckeyes for 298 rushing yards, including a school-record 231 yards in the first half. After his freshman season, McFarland earned all-conference honors, with the media selecting him for the second team and the coaches choosing him for the third team.

McFarland has “probably one of the more unique combinations of speed and quickness that I have seen in a long time with the football in his hands,” offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery said last fall.

McFarland, Javon Leake and defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. represented Maryland at this year’s NFL combine that began in late February. A handful of other Terps navigated the process without the typical scouting opportunities after the novel coronavirus pandemic prompted mass cancellations across the country.

The Terps had players selected in the first round in the previous two drafts — wide receive DJ Moore in 2018 and defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. in 2019 — but the first Maryland player this year came on the third day.

The players who finished their Maryland careers last fall played under three head coaches: first DJ Durkin, who was placed on administrative leave and then fired in October 2018; then Canada, who led the team as the interim coach through the entire 2018 season; and Locksley in 2019.

“This is a great time of the year, and for these players that are involved with the draft, it’s kind of like Christmas in April for them,” Locksley said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “These guys are about to embark on the next stage of their careers and their lives, and hopefully have the ability to change the lineages of their families with being drafted and picked.”

